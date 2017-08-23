Avail CPA featuring Brian Nelson CPA, CA

(ad)
Avail CPA
- Has lived in Fort Macleod since 2012
- Involved in Chamber of Commerce, volunteering for the Antique Show, Santa Claus Parade, Business Awards Gala, local church congregation
- Grew up helping on dad and grandpa's cattle ranch in Mountain View
- Works with agriculture and small-to-medium sized business to make their operations better
"When you work with me you get more than just me! The word 'team' is a huge part of our culture. We are great at using a firm of over 110 team members' strengths and specialty areas to serve all Avail clients across seven offices throughout southern Alberta."
www.availcpa.com
