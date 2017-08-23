Recent

Avail CPA featuring Brian Nelson CPA, CA

Avail CPA

 Featuring
Brian Nelson CPA, CA
PARTNER
  • Has lived in Fort Macleod since 2012
  • Involved in Chamber of Commerce, volunteering for the Antique Show, Santa Claus Parade, Business Awards Gala, local church congregation
  • Grew up helping on dad and grandpa's cattle ranch in Mountain View
  • Works with agriculture and small-to-medium sized business to make their operations better



"When you work with me you get more than just me! The word 'team' is a huge part of our culture. We are great at using a firm of over 110 team members' strengths and specialty areas to serve all Avail clients across seven offices throughout southern Alberta."



www.availcpa.com




Personal attention. Local service. Firm-wide strength. Avail CPA.



