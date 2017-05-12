Canyon School celebrates Canada 150 with a living maple leaf

Chris Davis - Approximately 280 students and more than 20 teachers, parents, assistants, and administrative staff from Pincher Creek's Canyon School participated in a fun Canada 150 themed event on Friday morning May 12. They gathered in the schoolyard, formed a giant maple leaf,, and joyfully sang "O Canada".in honour of our country's 150th birthday. Canyon School includes students from the Town of Pincher Creek, the Municipal District of Pincher Creek # 9, and the Piikani Nation, from pre-school to grade 6.
As is common in Pincher Creek, the wind played havoc with the sound, as heard from the roof of the school, but this joyful performance of our national anthem deserves to be preserved:
