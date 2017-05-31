Car wash to raise funds for One Walk for Cancer June 3

11:00 am to 4:00pm
Saturday, June 3,
Rain or Shine at the Co-op parking lot
Minimum $10 donation
Visa, Mastercard or Debit, can be donated on the website.
Cheques and Cash can be collected at the fundraiser.
Tax deductible receipts can be made on the day.
Proceeds to go to One Walk for Cancer.
OneWalk. One Day. ALL Cancers.
Allison Malhi - OneWalk to Conquer CancerTM is the Alberta Cancer Foundation’s movement to conquer ALL cancers. The funds I raise through OneWalk support breakthrough cancer research, clinical trials, enhanced care and the discovery of new cancer therapies at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre, Cross Cancer Institute and 15 other centers across Alberta.
My first personal experience with cancer was my grandmother. She was diagnosed with her second battle of bowel cancer in her 80's. It had already spread through her body and 6 months later she passed away. My grandmother had survived her first go around with bowel cancer years earlier allowing her to meet her great grandchildren before passing on.
Secondly, I work in health care and everyday I meet someone who is being diagnosed with cancer, managing cancer treatments, or dieing due to cancer. These people become an inspiration to my life. They become family as they walk me through their hopes and struggles. Raising money and walking 25k is a small way I am able to give back to each person who has touched my life. Please help me help support someone you know too!
I will Walk united with a powerful community of survivors and supporters who have fundraised and trained to participate. Together we will march 25km through Calgary, sharing moments and celebrating what we have achieved.
I'm asking you to join me today by registering to Walk or by making a donation to my personal fundraising goal. Through the support of OneWalk, we will help the Alberta Cancer Foundation to make life better for Albertans facing cancer.