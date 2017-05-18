CBSA travel tips for Victoria Day

The Coutts port of entry is open 24-7 and has the greatest capacity to process large volumes of travellers. During peak hours, all primary inspection lanes will be open and the port will be operating at maximum capacity.
Other border crossings in southern Alberta are also expected to see larger traffic volumes on the long weekend including Chief Mountain, Carway and Del Bonita.
Here are some smart crossing tips:
1. Beat the border rush. Cross as early in the day as possible.
2. Keep travel documents handy. Make sure that each passenger has thecorrect travel document. An officer will scan them.
3. Know your purchases, know where your receipts are, and know yourpersonal exemptions and restrictions.
4. Know the contents of your vehicle.
5. Not sure? Ask the CBSA officer or watch our travel tips video, or visit our website.
