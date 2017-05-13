Chief Mountain re-opens for the season, Wild Horse extending hours

Chief Mountain is located along Highway 6 in Alberta. Last season, more than 126,000 travellers entered Canada at Chief Mountain and Waterton Lakes National Park, and CBSA officers are preparing for another busy summer.
The port of Wild Horse is located 68 km (42 miles) north of Havre, Montana on US Highway 232, and 145 km (90 miles) south of Medicine Hat, Alberta on Highway 41.
Chief Mountain hours of operation (Mountain Daylight Time)
May 15, 2017 – May 31, 2017: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
June 1, 2017 – September 4, 2017: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
September 5, 2017 – September 30, 2017: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Wild Horse hours of operation (Mountain Daylight Time)
May 15, 2017 – September 30, 2017: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
October 1, 2017 – May 14, 2018: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
