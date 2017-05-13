Recent

Weather

Saturday, May 13, 2017

Chief Mountain re-opens for the season, Wild Horse extending hours


Canada Border Services Agency - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is pleased to announce that the Chief Mountain port of entry is re‑opening for the season, beginning Monday, May 15, 2017. Additionally, the Wild Horse port of entry will be extending its hours for the season on May 15.

Chief Mountain is located along Highway 6 in Alberta. Last season, more than 126,000 travellers entered Canada at Chief Mountain and Waterton Lakes National Park, and CBSA officers are preparing for another busy summer.

The port of Wild Horse is located 68 km (42 miles) north of Havre, Montana on US Highway 232, and 145 km (90 miles) south of Medicine Hat, Alberta on Highway 41.


Chief Mountain hours of operation (Mountain Daylight Time)
May 15, 2017 – May 31, 2017: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
June 1, 2017 – September 4, 2017: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
September 5, 2017 – September 30, 2017: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wild Horse hours of operation (Mountain Daylight Time)
May 15, 2017 – September 30, 2017: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
October 1, 2017 – May 14, 2018: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Related links:
CBSA website
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll