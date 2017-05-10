Child Endangerment charges laid in Lethbridge drug bust

ALERT seized:
- more than 100 grams of cocaine;
- 993 grams of a cocaine cutting agent;
- $77,000 cash proceeds of crime;
- Two vehicles and a bicycle.
“Anytime we find children, especially of a young age, in residences where there’s drug trafficking or consumption, it’s a grave concern,” says Staff Sgt. Jason Walper of ALERT Lethbridge. “It’s our responsibility to make sure our communities are safe and children are taken care of.”
Walper adds that seizing the proceeds of crime from suspected drug dealers is just as important as seizing actual drugs. “Cash is what drug dealers are going to use to go buy more product,” he says. “Being able to intercept the cash prior to them reintroducing that into the economy is good for us, and it certainly puts a dent their ability to fund their criminal activities.”
A 33-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have each been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime (x2). Another man, 28, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and possession of a controlled substance.
Those three people, plus two others – a 19-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man – have all been charged under the Drug Endangered Children Act. The names of those arrested are not being released to protect the identities of the children involved.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
