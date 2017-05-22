Congratulations to the 2017 Graduands of Matthew Halton High School

|Matthew Haltom High School 2017 Graduating Class
Photos: Lifetouch Photography
Matthew Halton High School 2017 Graduands will be attending their graduation ceremonies including the Cap and Gown Ceremony at Matthew Halton High School at 9:00 am and the Spring Celebration at 2:00 pm the Pincher Creek Community Hall on Saturday, May 27th.
Congratulations to the Matthew Halton High School Class of 2017 from the Pincher Creek Voice.
|Abigail Ney
|Ashton Many Grey Horses
|Aubrey-Anne Jensen
|Austin Bruder
|Austin Ford
|Braden Jessen
|Braeden Dupuis
|Braelyn Hindes
|Brandan Giesbrecht
|Brant Sabo
|Brenden Lissel
|Bruce Kirby
|Bryce Conley
|Carter Oczkowski
|Chae-Lynn Griffin
|Chaz Vance
|Claire Madsen
|Colten Teneycke
|Conner McLeod
|Courtney Doell
|Craig Oliver
|Deloy Mackenzie
|Emily Doell
|Hayden Varley
|Hayley Pettersen
|Jack Mitchell
|Jacoby Provost
|Jean Paradis
|Joash Rushton
|Joel Lewis
|John Walker
|Joshua Fitzgerald
|Kaitlin Speight
|Kyle Dyck
|Liam Meier
|Logan Kaack
|Marissa Hagglund
|Mary Dietze
|Matthew Duncan
|Miranda Van Loon
|Morgan Grineage
|Nicolas Jordan
|Parker Starzyk
|Riley McClain
|Ryan Plante
|Saylor LaGrandeur
|Stuart Lewis
|Tom Welsch
|Tyler Riviere
|Tyson Goodreau
|Tyson Malhi
|Zach Krampe
Not pictured: Dylon Anderson, Austin Kristjanson, Tyler Collins, Liam Yellow Horn, Keith Hope-Durocher, Krystan Crow Shoe, and Stacey Olivieri
Congratulations to each and everyone of you for your achievement.
