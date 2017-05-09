Cowley to celebrate Canada's 150th with parade, show and shine, live music, family activities

Chris Davis -
The Village of Cowley will be celebrating Canada's 150th birthday on July 1. with a Classic Car Show and Shine, a parade down Railway Avenue, live music, and a number of other events and attractions. There will be a pancake breakfast put on by the Cowley Lions Club and a burger and hot dog barbeque, and cake. A Village Market will be held in the Cowley Hall, where there will also be a historical display. The event is to start at 10:00 am and the parade is to start at 11:00 am. Other events include street dancing, bocci ball, horseshoes, archery, 3-legged races, sack races, face painting, a crib tournament, and more. The theme for the day is red and white. Yours truly will be one of the musicians at the event. Cowley's last major celebration of this sort was for the village's 100th birthday in 2006.
