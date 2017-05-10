Recent

Doris Rowledge nominated for 2017 Minister’s Seniors Service award

Doris Rowledge (file photo)
Chris Davis - On March 30 of this year Alberta Minister of Seniors and Housing Lori Sigurdson announced a new award intended to recognize a senior who has provided long-term service to their community. The MD of Pincher Creek No. 9 received a letter asking for a nomination for that award. At their May 9 meeting council for the MD of Pincher Creek decided to nominate Doris Rowledge for the award for her participation with the Pincher Creek Care Bears. That organization was nominated last year by the MD for the Minister's Senior Service awards as well. Pincher Creek Care Bears is a not-for-profit group established 28 years ago that facilitates transportation for seniors to Calgary and Edmonton for medical appointments. Seniors pay a small fee and the drivers volunteer their time. Care Bears receives funding from the Town and MD of Pincher Creek.
“Seniors built this province and they deserve to retire in dignity. Volunteers who give those seniors a helping hand deserve to be recognized. I am delighted that we are acknowledging those volunteers who make life better for seniors.” - Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

According to the ministry's press release, "This year, the awards will include the inaugural Alice Modin Award to acknowledge the contributions of a senior, 65 or older, who has provided 20 or more years of volunteer service.  Modin started a campaign to launch a seniors’ day in Strathcona County about 30 years ago which helped pave the way for the provincewide Seniors’ Week.  Across the province, there are volunteers who make sure seniors get to their medical appointments on time or take the time to decorate a room and prepare a festive meal for a holiday occasion. The Minister’s Seniors Service Awards recognize these unsung volunteers and their wonderful service.

“As a family, we are very proud of what our mother accomplished and we appreciate that an award for long-term volunteer service to the community will bear the name Alice Modin. She was a consummate volunteer and it was always from the heart. She used to say, ‘well, I’m willing and I’m still able, so I will help.’ " - Nelson Modin, son of Alice Modin

