Doris Rowledge nominated for 2017 Minister’s Seniors Service award

|Doris Rowledge (file photo)
“Seniors built this province and they deserve to retire in dignity. Volunteers who give those seniors a helping hand deserve to be recognized. I am delighted that we are acknowledging those volunteers who make life better for seniors.” - Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing
According to the ministry's press release, "This year, the awards will include the inaugural Alice Modin Award to acknowledge the contributions of a senior, 65 or older, who has provided 20 or more years of volunteer service. Modin started a campaign to launch a seniors’ day in Strathcona County about 30 years ago which helped pave the way for the provincewide Seniors’ Week. Across the province, there are volunteers who make sure seniors get to their medical appointments on time or take the time to decorate a room and prepare a festive meal for a holiday occasion. The Minister’s Seniors Service Awards recognize these unsung volunteers and their wonderful service.
“As a family, we are very proud of what our mother accomplished and we appreciate that an award for long-term volunteer service to the community will bear the name Alice Modin. She was a consummate volunteer and it was always from the heart. She used to say, ‘well, I’m willing and I’m still able, so I will help.’ " - Nelson Modin, son of Alice Modin
