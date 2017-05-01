Recent

Weather

Monday, May 1, 2017

Drumheller RCMP investigates complaints against Direct Energy


RCMP Alberta - Drumheller RCMP have had several reports of local residents being signed up for Direct Energy services without their knowledge or consent. It has been alleged the homeowners' signatures were forged by a contractor for Direct Energy. In instances where the customer was not with Direct Energy, their current energy provider was discontinued, and Direct Energy took over the service and billed the customer accordingly. If you have been a victim of this type of incident, please report it to any RCMP detachment at your earliest convenience.

Should you have any information on this or any other crime, please contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

