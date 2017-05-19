Fenatanyl bust in Lethbridge

“This is one of the largest seizures of fentanyl we’ve had in Lethbridge,” says Staff Sgt. Jason Walper of ALERT Lethbridge. “Given the significant public safety risk this drug poses, it’s very satisfying to get this many pills off our streets.”
Luke Tams, a 27-year-old man, has been charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, resisting arrest and breach of recognizance. Ryan Toner, a 33-year-old man, has been charged with possession of fentanyl.
Meanwhile, two people were arrested after attempting to break into the suite where the warrants were executed. Mason Cranston, a 34-year-old man, has been charged with attempted break-and-enter and possession of break-in instruments. Lindsay Ito, a 40-year-old woman, has been charged with attempted break-and-enter and breach of recognizance.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
