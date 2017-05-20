Boy I am glad though there is one who doesn’t think the same as us; He decided to get into the middle of the battle and despite every argument from us He took on the fight. We spit on Him, mocked Him, and drove the finishing blow that eventually killed Him. He came to fight the fight we didn’t even know we had, it was the battle over the world, culture, our own desires, all our wrongs that had to be paid for, Jesus paid for it all and took it all on Himself so that we would never have to face any punishment at all. The beautiful thing is He stepped in the way because He loves us and desired to give us a way to have our sins paid for, but He didn’t just die, Jesus rose from the dead defeating death, hell and the grave. He took it all in our place so we could have forgiveness for it all.
What fight are you fighting right now, and are you tired of fighting on your own, I was. Jesus has completed the work needed to take it all on Him and what He asked from us is to ask Him for forgiveness and look to Him as Lord and Savior. He paid it all, took all the beating so we wouldn’t have to. What will you do with Him?
If you know Him are you still fighting the good fight with Him, or are you trying to do it on your own. Stop trying to fight a fight you were never meant to fight on your own and turn to Jesus as the source of strength and power. He has given you everything you need in the Holy Spirit in order that you can fight this, turn to Him. Fight the good fight of the faith and proclaim the good news to everyone by words but most importantly by how we live. They will see Jesus long before we udder the first word.
No matter what you have done, or where you have been Jesus is right there waiting for you to give it to Him so that He can continue to carry the load.
If you are looking for family to help here in Pincher I would like to invite you to join us every Sunday at Vertical Church 1200 Ken Thornton Blvd at 10:30 am
You Are Loved!
