Fire Safety for Kids being offered once again in Pincher Creek

The 112 page handbook Fire Safety: Smart Choices for LIFE will be available at the Drop-In Centre. This valuable resource is widely used to educate children and families in all aspects of fire safety and is produced by Community Safety Net (CSN) whose mission is “Protecting kids for LIFE”. Also, at the Centre are copies of the Junior Fire Safety as well, especially developed for youngsters aged 5 to 7 years.
The fire safety handbook features information on how to avoid fire, plan an escape route from your home and what to do if fire breaks out. It offers health and first aid information, along with important safety tips for parents, teachers and babysitters. Included with the handbook is an award-winning educational DVD that features a teenage host and an interactive quiz. It connects to the Community Safety Net website, where kids can enter online contests and win prizes.
This resource to Group Group Youth and the community is made possible through the generous support of local businesses and organizations.
House fires are the third leading cause of death among children – mostly as a result of smoke inhalation.
Sadly, kids start 30% of these fires. Such sobering statistics illustrate the need for fire safety education among young people.
Also, thanks to Community Safety Net and the support of local businesses/organizations, Group Group Youth will have available Babysitting Resource Guides for distribution.
Community Safety Net is a family-run, values-oriented organization that produces a series of educational safety resources created especially for kids. CSN prides itself in setting industry standard for child safety education across North America.
