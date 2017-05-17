Heritage Acres Farm Museum 2017 Special Events

- June 10 Heritage Acres Horse Show and Chuck Wagon Supper
- August 4, 5 and 6 Annual Show
- September 16 Fall Fair
- December 1 Candle Light Christmas Church Service
- December 2 Breakfast With Santa.
Hours of Operation:
9:00AM to 5:00PM (Sunday 12:00 to 5:00)
May 20 – September 16, 2017
June 10 Heritage Acres Horse Show and Chuck Wagon Supper
If you like horses, this is the event for you. Our guests will be entertained by side saddle riding demonstrations and racing. Also, horse enthusiasts will enjoy the horse shoeing, packing and training demonstrations. At the end of the day you will enjoy our chuck wagon supper.
August 4, 5 and 6 Annual Show
This year will mark Heritage Acres 30th anniversary. We will also be celebrating the grand opening of our new barn and be celebrating International Harvester farm equipment. The days will provide the always favourite “Parade of Power” and tractor pull. There will also be threshing, field demonstrations, children’s events, stationary engine displays, pancake breakfast, sawmill demonstrations and the Heritage Mall sale. There is something for everyone.
September 16 Fall Fair
A fair for the whole family with an old fashioned flair. Demonstrations - $5 pancake breakfast -- Exhibits – Kid’s activities -- Herding dogs/ barn hunting -- Old-time threshing – Turkey shoot-- Bench show – Lunch concession and much more
December 1 Candle Light Christmas Church Service
A traditional Christmas Church service by candlelight.
December 2 Breakfast With Santa
This is all about the children and Santa
Hours of Operation 9:00AM to 5:00PM (Sunday 12:00 to 5:00)
May 20 – September 16, 2017
www.heritageacres.org
Tel: 403-627-2082
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.