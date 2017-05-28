In our ending is our beginning

The words of the hymn of spring speaks so poignantly. “In the bulb there is a flower; in the seed an apple tree; in cocoons a hidden promise - butterflies will soon be free!” Composer and poet Natalie Sleeth’s words are simply beautiful.
“There’s a song in every silence, seeking word and melody. There’s a dawn in every darkness, bringing hope to you and me.” Sound and light also carry the message of promise. “From the past will come the future. What it holds, a mystery – unrevealed until its presence something God alone can see.”
The key phrase: “In our end is our beginning, in our time infinity”. All that might bind us and hold us in bondage no longer threatens. “In our doubt there is believing, in our life eternity.” We hear the words of another poet from of old asking “O Death, where is thy sting?”
“In our death, a resurrection. At the last a victory.” Even for those who cannot see beyond their doubts and denials, the Spirit within carries us. “Unrevealed until its season, something God alone can see.”
Be in peace. When we have done all that we can do, we are invited to entrust ourselves and each other into the mystery of our Creator’s care! Amen!
“In the cold and snow of winter, there’s a spring that waits to be, unrevealed until its season something God alone can see.” - Natalie SleethIt was written at a time of concern in Sleeth’s own life. Her husband was diagnosed with cancer soon after the composition was completed. As she struggled with her own thoughts about life and death and life beyond death, she saw how not only the bulbs and butterflies, but all that existed was filled with the Spirit of the Creator.
