:Lethbridge police seek assistance to locate missing man

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Missing: Darrell Lendrum
Lethbridge Police Service - Lethbridge Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing 49-year-old man. Darrell Lendrum was last seen in Lethbridge on May 25, 2017. Attempts to locate Lendrum have been unsuccessful and police are concerned for his well-being.

Lendrum is described as a Caucasian male, about 185 cm tall, 100 kg with brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be operating a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck with license plate ZVT-633 and may have been headed to the Pincher Creek, Waterton or Crowsnest Pass areas.

Anyone who may have observed Lendrum or his vehicle, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444.

