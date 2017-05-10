Lundbreck's Patton Park to get new sprinkler system

|Patton Park, May 2017
"Our hope is that the revitalization of the park will bring more people to our community and provide a space of beauty to enjoy with students, friends and family." - Patton Park Society President Kathy Rast
Patton Park Society President Kathy Rast appeared before council as a delegation on April 25. She asked council to consider funding the irrigation project and the cost of replacing/repairing the baseball dugouts at the park. A cost analysis of the latter request is still underway.
According to Rast, "The Patton Park Society was incorporated November 30, 2015 by concerned citizens of the MD. The purpose of this society was to revitalize the park so it could be used by the following stakeholders." Rast told council the park is used by students of Livingstone School for a number of sports including soccer, track and field, baseball, frisbee, and golf. Lundbrecks citizens use the park and it's surrounding environs for walking, picnics, skateboarding, playing on the playground, skateboarding, horseshoes, and events such as Lundbreck's annual Corn Fest
"Currently, we are trying to raise $30,000 in funds to assist with our goals and work in partnership with the MD to make continued improvements to the park. Since January 1 of this year we have raised close to $10,000. We plan to use these funds to push the project into its next phase, which would be to extend the irrigation system to other areas of the park, repair the baseball diamonds, and create picnic and garden areas. Approximately two years ago the grade 6 class of Livingstone School created plans for Patton Park and had the whole student body vote on which plan they liked the best. Those projects were presented to council at that time. The students continue to be interested in the progress of the park."
Rast said the "Phase 1" priorities for the society include the installation of a playground, which is ins progress, the irrigation installation starting with the track and field area, new top soil for the sportsfield from a nearby stockpile, and the repair of the baseball diamond dugouts. She said on dugout needs to be rebuilt and the other needs a new floor.
"The background work has been completed for the irrigation system. The area has been mapped by an architect and an irrigation plan with costs of materials and estimated labor has been completed. We are requesting funding from the MD to begin priorty 1 irrigation installation as tendered. We would like this project to begin·in May of 2017 and be completed by July 1, 2017 with top soiling and seeding to follow. Please note that the Patton Park Society volunteers a.re committed to screen, level and spread the topsoil and complete the seeding once the topsoil has been delivered. Finally, we would like to request the replacement and repair of the dugouts by August 1, 2017."
According to a report from MD Director of Operations Leo Reedyi, "A tender was developed based on design work completed by the Patton Park Society. The lowest cost tender, Scenic Landscaping Inc. was found to be compliant and capable to complete the work. Their bid was the lowest bid at $49,281.00."
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.