MD of Pincher Creek to receive $296,170 in STIP funding for culvert projects

Chris Davis
|Detail from Government of Alberta map of 2017/18 STIP funded projects (showing southwestern Alberta)
Today the Alberta Government announced $100 million in Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program (STIP) funding for 87 municipal road, bridge and community airport projects in 50 communities across the province over three years, including more than $37 million approved for projects in 2017 and 2018. The Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 has been approved for a total STIP contribution of $296,170 for two culvert replacement projects. One of those projects is the replacement of a culvert on Township Road 60 over Kettles Creek near the Town of Pincher Creek, and the other is the replacement of a culvert on Township Road 94A over South Todd Creek near Burmis. The municipality will contribute $66,957 total in funding for the two projects. Nearby, the County of Cardston has been promised $1,025,764 in STIP funding toward four bridge rehabilitation projects, and the MD of Willow Creek has been promised $589,650 in STIP funding toward a bridge replacement project on Flying E Road over Kuntz Creek.
“STIP funding helps our rural and smaller urban municipalities sustain their local transportation infrastructure which contributes to a higher quality of life in these communities. Investing in our towns and counties through STIP will not only ensure they have the roads and bridges they need to grow sustainably, but will also help to create good-paying construction and engineering jobs.” - Minister of Transportation and Minister of Infrastructure Brian Mason
