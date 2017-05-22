My Experiential Learning Week in Lethbridge

At the VRKADE in Lethbridge
(l-r) First row: Irvin Provost, Euwen Erickson, Cassandra, Sebastien C., Christian S., William S. Curtis
Second row: Mr. Lamont, Mrs. Heinke, Joshua Fitzgerald, Brook Balazs, and Eva Bliss
As it is with any university-routine, we woke up early to prepare breakfast then made our way to the water research building on campus to attend our course. As part of the program, professors were scheduled to provide us lessons in their field that related to water issues. Following their lessons, the instructors gave us aid as we made our way through designing prototypes. Before we could begin to prototype ideas, each group had to come up with a goal to work towards to. With full-access to the university’s state-of-the-art technology, it made our design process easier.
Eva Bliss, a participant from Nanton, said a few things about the course, “I was able to express my ideas and they were accepted and valid… I am going to use what I learned in the experiential learning week for future reference.”
|Joshua Fitzgerald, Sebastien Collins, and Brook Balazs brainstorming ideas for water-related issues.
|Instructors Cassandra and Curtis working hard to help the members of the trip
Aside from course-work, the school and university scheduled some events for a night-out with the group. On May 2nd, the nine of us got a chance to explore a mall and watch a movie. We were also given access to the gym equipment and rock-climbing center. But the highlight of our recreational activities was the trip to the recently-opened “VRKADE” in Lethbridge. The whole group, after a week of designing and learning, got the chance to ease-down and have a fun night out with friends. Overall, the trip provided us with relevant skills, an opportunity to explore the campus, and a chance to see what may lie ahead in our futures.
