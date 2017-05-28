New life can be yours

I write this as someone who has experienced this hurt first hand, it is hard and takes a long time to get through, but there is hope. When I was going through this I was reading through Ezekiel and discovered that God in fact was still there even though I felt beat up and dead spiritually. It was in chapter 37 when God through His Spirit brought back the dry bines to life in the valley. These were not just any dead people; these were the children of God whom He loves and cares for. He showed this to prove that He is awesome, but also to show that He has a plan and purpose for His people even when there is no hope in sight.
Maybe this is you today, as it was me a few years ago, feeling dead and dry, defeated and broken by those who you thought were family. It hurts, there is no way around that, but what has been the biggest source of healing for us, and others is becoming a part of a real family. The church is supposed to be a place of healing for the wounded soldiers fighting the good fight for God. God is breathing new life into His people; and it is a safe place to heal and grow again. We at Vertical Church strive to provide an atmosphere of just that, family, healing, and growth all in Jesus and because of Jesus. There are no masks here, just real people doing life together for the glory of God. If you are looking for family like this I would like to invite you to join us any Sunday at 10:30 am @ Vertical Church. Our beliefs are simple, Love God, Love each other’s, and Love our neighbours as ourselves. Come and join this family and be loved and cared for to find the healing you need through the shed blood of Jesus. If you don’t know Jesus as Lord and Savior there is hope waiting for you, confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and Believe that God raised Him from the grave and you will become one of His children. So awesome that we have such a loving God that never gives up on us no matter who we are or what we have done.
You Are Loved!!
Exciting concert coming up with the Africans Children’s choir May 31 @ 7:00pm as well at Vertical Church
Free Admission
You wont want to miss this event
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.