New LRSD On-Reserve student registration on or before June 7

Any On-Reserve Student who is currently not attending a school in Livingstone Range School Division, but would like to attend one in 2017 - 2018, must register in a school in the division by 3:00 pm, Wednesday, June 7. The early registration allows schools to staff and plan effectively for the new school year.
Parents are asked to bring the following student identification information to assist with registration: Birth certificate, health care card, treaty card, and a current report card.
For more information, please contact our schools directly:
Fort Macleod W.A. Day Grades K-5 (403) 553-3362
F.P. Walshe Grades 6-12 (403) 553-4411
Pincher Creek Canyon School Grades K-6 (403) 627-3118
Matthew Halton Grades 7-12 (403) 627-4414