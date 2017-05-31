New windmills planned for Cowley Ridge

Chris Davis -
|Cowley Ridge today
At their regular meeting of May 23, 2017 council for the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 discussed a report from Planning and Development Director of Development and Community Services Roland Milligan regarding land use amendment bylaw 1275-17, which would allow for new wind power development on the decommissioned portion of the Cowley Ridge wind farm site. Cowley Ridge was Canada's first commercial wind site, and as Milligan pointed out, would be Canada's first re-powered commercial wind site. The site was decommissioned last year
after 23 years of operation and 57 turbines were removes, having passed their 20-year design lifespan. TransAlta Corporation submitted an application to amend the land use bylaw. TransAlta wants repower the site with 5 to 7 larger turbines with a combined generation capacity up 20 MW. The total output for the site was 24.1 MW before it was decommissioned.
Accoding to Milligan's report to council "The MD's new regulations require the project lands to be redesignated to Wind Farm Industrial - WFI prior to accepting a development permit for large scale utility size turbine development (Category 3 WECS)."
The bylaw passed first reading, and a public hearing on the subject has been scheduled for June 27 at 1:00 pm in the council chambers.
