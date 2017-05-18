PCWESA AGM June 7 with guest speaker Faye Morning Bull

Invites you to our
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Wednesday June 7th, 2017
5:30 pm Appetizers
6:00 p.m. Meeting
Ramada Inn, Conference Room
Guest Speaker: Faye Morning Bull
Topic: The Pass System
Topic: The Pass System
Faye Morning Bull’s Blackfoot name is Natoamiskapiakii, Holy Sunrise Woman. She is a member of the Piikani Nation, part of the Blackfoot Confederacy whose members are signatories to Treaty Seven. Faye completed her Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Native American Studies at the University of Lethbridge in 1996. During and after completion of her degree she worked with the Peigan Research Department on Specific Claims and Treaty rights issues. She was employed as a Probation Officer with Community Corrections in southern Alberta for six years. She has worked closely with Elders and traditional knowledge holders on issues related to traditional territory, most recently while employed as Consultation Coordinator with Piikani Traditional Knowledge Services.
Faye graduated from the University of Calgary Law School in 2009. She received the Dr. Olive Dickason Award from the Native Centre at the University of Calgary. While attending Law School she participated in the Kawaskimhon Aboriginal Moot with other Indigenous Scholars from around the country. She was also asked to speak at James Fowler High School about the Indian Act and Treaties. Faye had the privilege of articling with the Provincial Court of Alberta, the second law student in Alberta’s history to do so.
Faye owns and operates her own law firm Indigenous Law on the Piikani Indian Reserve, where she lives with her husband of 30 years, Albert. Albert and Faye have three children and are the proud grand-parents of six delightful grandchildren.
* Memberships can be purchased at the meeting
* Memberships can be purchased at the meeting