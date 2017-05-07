Pincher Creek celebrates its volunteers

Some of our local volunteers: Back row - Coralie Edwards, Doug Waterson, Karen Andrews, Charlie Price, Ken Neumann. Front row - Blaise O'Rourke, Lois Everett, DonaLee Smith
|Center - Lundbreck Citizen of the Year Debbie Brown (husband Bruce also awarded)
“You all make a huge difference to the betterment of Pincher Creek and district. You all help to make the community of Pincher Creek a better place to live, work, and play,” said Anderberg. “On behalf of the MD council and the residents of the MD of Pincher Creek, we want to extend our sincere thanks and congratulations to all of those who have given their time and talents, and in doing so have brought benefits to this community,” said Hammond. Lundbreck's Citizen Council awarded the hamlet's Citizen of the Year award to volunteers Debbie and Bruce Brown. Livingstone School student Levi Sekella was named Junior Citizen of the Year, a new award. A number of other area volunteers, listed below, were awarded certificates thanking them for their contributions.
|MD councillors Fred Schoening and Terry Yagos
|David Green (FCSS)
|MD of Pincher Creek Reeve Brian Hammond
|Town councillor Doug Thornton
|MP John Barlow, Davis Green (FCSS), Reeve Hammond, Mayor Anderberg
|Reeve Hammond thanks volunteer DonaLee Smith
|Volunteer Lois Everett
|MD councillor Garry Marchuk
The hall was festively decorated for the event, and attendance seemed to be up compared to recent years as well.
Vista Village's Volunteer Appreciation event on April 26 was themed "Canada Eh !!!" and featured performances from the Vista Values Volunteers:
Alberta Health Services (AHS) also honoured the more than 1,800 active volunteers serving in the AHS South Zone "who play vital roles in support of patients, residents, families and staff" with with activities that included appreciation luncheons and awards presentations. According to AHS, last year in Alberta "13,620 AHS volunteers gave almost 995,000 hours of their time. South Zone volunteers contributed nearly 126,000 hours helping patients, families and visitors."
List of Pincher Creek and area volunteer nominations:
National Volunteer Week began in 1943 to focus attention on the home-front contributions of women during the Second World War. By the late 1960s, the week had evolved to include all community volunteers. Today, it’s Canada's largest celebration in honour of volunteers. - Alberta Health Services
Vista Village's Volunteer Appreciation event on April 26 was themed "Canada Eh !!!" and featured performances from the Vista Values Volunteers:
Melanie Walker video of Vista Values Volunteers
Alberta Health Services (AHS) also honoured the more than 1,800 active volunteers serving in the AHS South Zone "who play vital roles in support of patients, residents, families and staff" with with activities that included appreciation luncheons and awards presentations. According to AHS, last year in Alberta "13,620 AHS volunteers gave almost 995,000 hours of their time. South Zone volunteers contributed nearly 126,000 hours helping patients, families and visitors."
List of Pincher Creek and area volunteer nominations:
(Listed is just one of many organizations the following volunteers belong too.)
These volunteers were nominated by community members:
These volunteers were nominated by community members:
Jane Bruder- Town of Pincher Creek Community Keep Fit Program
Karen Andrews - Relay for Life
George Mowat - Heritage Acres
Eileen McGlynn - Heritage Acres
Coralie Edwards - the Junction Food Bank
Alma Provost - The Junction Food Bank
Scoobie Stuart -The Junction Food Bank
Claudia Wolf Tail - The Junction Food Bank
Blaise 0'Rourke - The Junction Food Bank
Doug Waterson - The Junction Food Bank
Donalee Smith - Community Hall Board
Lois Everett - Crestview Lodge
Ken Neuman - Pincher Creek Elks Lodge #474
Emil Levesque - Early Childhood Coalition
Connie Hilson - Whispering Winds Village
Rick Clark - Pincher Creek Elks Lodge #474
Donna Elliott - United Church Thrift Shop
Jen Draper - Spray Park Society
Billi Rigaux - Spray Park Society
Brandi Starzyk - Spray Park Society
David Tetachuk - Spray Park Society
Kari Grandoni - Spray Park Society
Rose Murfin - Spray Park Society
Danielle Radvak - Spray Park Society
All Volunteers of the Good Samaritan Society Vista Village (too many to name)
All Volunteers of the Good Samaritan Society Vista Village (too many to name)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.