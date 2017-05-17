Public Meeting for MD animal control bylaw amendment on May 23

Bylaw No. 1272-17
Animal Control Bylaw Amendment
Tuesday, May 23, 2017; 6:30 pm
Council Chambers,
Council for the MD of Pincher Creek No. 9 invites its residents to a Public Meeting regarding proposed Bylaw No. 1272-17, being an amendment to the Animal Control Bylaw (Bylaw No. 1198-10), to allow chickens within the Hamlets and Grouped Country Residential Land Use Districts, within the MD boundaries.
The Public Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers within the Administration Building located at 1037 Herron Avenue.
Bylaw No. 1272-17 is available on our website at www.mdpinchercreek.ab.ca or at the Administration Building. For more information, please call 403-627-3130.