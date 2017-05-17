Pages
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Public Works Week Water Treatment Plant facility tours
In celebration of Public Works Week the Town of Pincher Creek Operations team are offering;
Water Treatment Plant Facility Tours
Open to the Public.
2 - 4 pm
Wednesday May 24
at 1100 Beaver Drive.
*bookings are not required, open house format.
