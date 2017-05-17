Recent

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Public Works Week Water Treatment Plant facility tours

In celebration of Public Works Week the Town of Pincher Creek Operations team are offering; 
Water Treatment Plant Facility Tours 
Open to the Public. 
2 - 4 pm
Wednesday May 24 
at 1100 Beaver Drive.
*bookings are not required, open house format.

