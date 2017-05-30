Recent

Ranchlands Victim Services Society is seeking volunteers

Pincher Creek and Piikani Nation Victim Services Units are seeking  Advocates. 

Passionate about helping people?

Piikani Nation 403-965-2001     Pincher Creek 403-627-6040

Ranchlands Victim Services Society is seeking volunteers interested in becoming front line advocates to provide support, information, and referrals to victims of crime and tragedy. We require individuals interested in a challenging and rewarding volunteer experience, who are caring and non-judgmental with a sincere interest in helping victims move past their immediate trauma.

We provide extensive training in many areas including domestic violence, sexual assault, suicide intervention, advocate safety, and the judicial system.


If you would like more information about our services, contact Christine at:
Ranchlandsvictimservices@gmail.com

 Have you been a victim of crime or tragedy?
Call us, we can help!

 We provide: 
Emotional and Practical Support
Information on Victim Impact Statements
Assistance Requesting Restitution
Assistance Requesting Financial Benefits
Referrals to other Community Professionals
Court Preparation and Court Accompaniment

Confidential Services

Pincher Creek 403-627-6040
Crowsnest Pass 403-562-7098
Piikani Nation 403-965-2001
Fort Macleod 403-553-7255
Claresholm 403-625-4445

Toll free 1-877-627-6040

Funding provided by the Department of Justice Canada, Alberta Solicitor General, Family and Community Support Services and through fundraising.



