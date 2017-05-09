Register now for 2017 Southern Alberta Summer Games

2017 Southern Alberta Summer Games
Registration is now open for the Southern Alberta Summer Games. There is something for everyone, with 20 different sporting events for all ages. The games are taking place from July 5th to 8th in Brooks. To register fill out a M.D. of Pincher Creek form online at:
1. Click the drop-down box at the top labelled “Regional Registration”
2. Click on “M.D. of Pincher Creek”
or
Come to the Recreation Office located at 895 Main Street, Pincher Creek, AB.
The deadline for registration forms and the $20 fee, (includes participation in up to 3 events) is MAY 31, 2017. District t-shirts will also be available for purchase at $15.
If you have any questions you can call your regional director, Kiera Greenly at 403-627-4322 or email her at recstudent@pinchercreek.ca or stop by the Rec Office!
For more information, visit www.southernalbertasummergames.com