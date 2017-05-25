Skills Canada competitors proudly representing their schools

On the recommendation of their teachers, students can compete regionally in areas as diverse as carpentry, web design, culinary arts and 3D computer animation, and can earn the chance to compete at the provincial or even national level.
The participation of students in Skills Canada aligns with the Division’s broader goals for student learning and facilities development.
“Several years ago, after a great deal of stakeholder input, the Livingstone Range School Division made it a priority to provide students with access to quality instruction and up-to-date facilities in many Career and Technology Studies pathways,” says Deputy Superintendent, Darryl Seguin. “In the past few years, LRSD students have placed very well in Regional and Provincial Skills competitions. As a school division, it is encouraging to see our students competing successfully with others throughout the province and across the country.”
This past spring, 21 LRSD students participated in the regional competition, with six moving on to provincials in May. These six included: from Matthew Halton High School in Pincher Creek; Kyle Dyck and Prabhjot Sran (auto service), Joel Lewis (carpentry) and Taylor Ewing (culinary arts); and from J.T. Foster School in Nanton, Kyle Wilson and Ben Freeman (video production).
Joel Lewis of Matthew Halton shone in the carpentry category, earning a gold-medal finish and the honour of competing at the national competition May 31 to June 3 in Winnipeg. MHHS principal, Tara Tanner, is very proud of Joel’s achievement.
“Matthew Halton High School wishes Joel all the best as he travels to Winnipeg,” says Tanner. “Joel has worked very hard to achieve this goal and, in spite of his success, has always displayed humility and grace. We know that he will be a great ambassador for our school division and will make us proud.”
Livingstone Range commends all competitors, regardless of their results, for stepping up to the challenge and taking advantage of this valuable opportunity.
“The skills and knowledge they have acquired and continue to demonstrate so well at these competitions have put them well on the path to future success in their chosen careers and hobbies after high school,” says Seguin. “I congratulate all of the students for their commitment and dedication to their studies and express appreciation to their teachers for providing quality programs in our schools.”
In addition to proving their mettle in their chosen field, students who take part in the provincial competition enjoy numerous fun and enriching activities like cardboard boat races, the Skill City Trade and Technology Career Fair, and a conference dedicated to girls exploring trades and technologies.
More information about the Skills Canada-Alberta competition can be found on their website at http://skillsalberta.com/
