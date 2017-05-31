PCES spent approximately 15 minutes on scene stabilizing the patient for transport. The man was transported to Pincher Creek Health facility, then later taken to Calgary by STARS air ambulance.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
STARS called to transport injured man to Calgary
