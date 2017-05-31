Recent

Ranchland Victim Services

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

STARS called to transport injured man to Calgary


Toni Lucas - Pincher Creek Emergency Services were called to the site of an agricultural accident at approximately 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 31.  A man in his 50s was stuck by a piece of equipment and suffered serious injuries.  The incident occurred approximately one kilometre southwest of the Crowsnest Pass/Pincher Creek Landfill, near Lundbreck.  A person who was working nearby called 911 immediately.

PCES spent approximately 15 minutes on scene stabilizing the patient for transport.  The man was transported to Pincher Creek Health facility, then later taken to Calgary by STARS air ambulance.

