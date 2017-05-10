Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Students in southwestern Alberta ready to PARTY
Through interactive, hands-on activities — including mock collisions — students will learn about the dangers of drugs, alcohol, texting while driving, not wearing a seatbelt and speeding. They’ll also learn about the consequences of bad decisions, such as not wearing the appropriate protective gear for sporting and leisure activities.
The PARTY program began in 1986 at Toronto’s SunnybrookHealth Centre. It was created by a local registered nurse and mother of four daughters, who was living in Port Perry, Ont., where a number of local teens had been seriously injured or killed because of motor vehicle collisions. She and the local hospital administration began inviting teens to the hospital to visit a number of departments, including the trauma room, critical care and rehabilitation wards.
