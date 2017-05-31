Suspected fentanyl dealers arrested in Fort Macleod

“Fentanyl has caused enough harm to our respective communities. Our agencies are committed to working together to target those individuals who continue to sell this deadly drug,” said Sgt. Laura Akitt of the Fort Macleod RCMP.
The drugs seized are worth an estimated $6,000 and include:
- 26 fentanyl pills;
- 117 oxycodone pills;
- 77 morphine pills;
- 2 grams of methamphetamine;
- 17 illicit prescription pills;
- 1 gram of crack cocaine;
- 5 grams of marijuana.
Investigators also seized an assortment of stolen property, including a late-model Mercedes sedan, two trailers, and a recreational vehicle.
Dean Jordan, 48, of Fort Macleod, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (x 4), possession of property obtained by crime, and breach of recognizance (x 2).
Katie Eagle Speaker, 28, of Fort Macleod, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
