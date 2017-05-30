The RCMP in Fort Macleod are actively investigating this theft and are seeking public assistance. Anyone who may have information regarding this theft is asked to contact the RCMP in Fort Macleod at 403-553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Theft of diesel fuel and fuel pump system in Fort Macleod
The RCMP in Fort Macleod are actively investigating this theft and are seeking public assistance. Anyone who may have information regarding this theft is asked to contact the RCMP in Fort Macleod at 403-553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
