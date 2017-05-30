Recent

Ranchland Victim Services

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Theft of diesel fuel and fuel pump system in Fort Macleod


RCMP Alberta - Sometime between 10:00 pm on May 26 and 6:00 am on May 27, 2017 approximately 1200 to 1600 litres of diesel fuel was stolen from a large fuel tank belonging to Rulam Contracting. The fuel tank was situated at the corner of 8th Avenue and 14th Street and east of the Southern Alberta Livestock Exchange in Fort Macleod, Alberta. The fuel pump and hose mechanism were also removed from the fuel tank and stolen.

The RCMP in Fort Macleod are actively investigating this theft and are seeking public assistance. Anyone who may have information regarding this theft is asked to contact the RCMP in Fort Macleod at 403-553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

