Theft of phones, possession of stolen vehicle, flight from police in Fort Macleod

RCMP Alberta -
On Thursday May 18, 2017, Fort Macleod RCMP received a complaint of a theft of phones from Photo Plus/The Source. Members went to the business and observed surveillance video of the incident. A suspect vehicle was identified which was located a short time later on Main St. in Fort Macleod. A traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Further investigation found the vehicle they were driving to be stolen, they had also used a credit card which was stolen the same morning from an employee of a different business in Fort Macleod. The suspect vehicle was located abandoned Thursday afternoon near Monarch. Both suspects are believed to be from the Lethbridge area. If you recognize either of the suspects or have information regarding this theft or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200
or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
(TIPS).
