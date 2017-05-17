Town of Pincher Creek celebrates new columbarium

Toni Lucas -
|Councillor Wayne Elliott, Mayor Don Anderberg, Councillor Doug Thornton
The grand opening of the first columbarium in Pincher Creek was held at the Fairview cemetery on Friday, May 12. It's a structure which interns the cremated remains of people who have passed on. This particular construction has 72 niches, and each niche can house up to 2 persons remains if requested. Pincher creek Town Councillor Wayne Elliott said he has been pushing for one of these structures in Pincher Creek since 2004. He explained how this is an environmentally friendly option and was very happy with the classic style of the chosen building. "It looks good, and is a good option".
The area the columbarium is approximately eight feet square and the area surrounding it has been set up to allow for the possibility of expanding to include two more columbariums, and an underground vault called an ossuary for additional remains, and a nice setting to allow for services to be held at the site. The Cremation Association of North America report 68.8% of Canadians who passed away in 2015 were cremated.
