Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Town of Pincher Creek plans to celebrate Canada 150 with fireworks


Chris Davis - The Town  of Pincher  Creek is planning to conclude this year's Canada 150 celebrations on July 1 with a bang.  A fireworks display will be held at 11:00 pm at the Agriculture Grounds field at the west end of town.  According to Town Marketing, Events and Economic Development Officer Marie Everts the event will augment the annual Canada Day events at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village.  Everts appeared at the May 9 regular meeting of the MD of Pincher Creek council to explain the event and to ask the MD for a $5000 contribution to help with Canada 150 celebrations. She said the Town of Pincher Creek has already committed $25,000 for various Canada 150 events.


According to Everts, "We have engaged the Fireworks Factory (headquartered in Rockyford Alberta) to put on a display for Pincher Creek and area residents on July 1 at 11 pm at the Agriculture Grounds field.  As part of the  evening, we will be having a DJ, potentially live music, and we currently have an invitation out to organizations to see if they would like to add family fun events to the evening."

"The Town applied for the Canada Celebrates grant in November 2016, we applied for $39,800, we amended the application in January to $27 300," said Everts, explaining to the MD council that she was told the $39,800 ask was approximately 600 times what the Town requested last year.  She said she was told to request a more modest amount.  "We  have received $4000 from the Canada Heritage Canada Celebrates grant that will be used towards the event."

"Everyone will be invited to attend the event and we are hoping not only have Town of Pincher Creek residents but MD residents as well to enjoy this special celebration."

The request for a $5000 contribution will be part of the MD's next regular council meeting agenda, as is the norm for discussing matters raised by delegations.

