Town of Pincher Creek plans to celebrate Canada 150 with fireworks

According to Everts, "We have engaged the Fireworks Factory (headquartered in Rockyford Alberta) to put on a display for Pincher Creek and area residents on July 1 at 11 pm at the Agriculture Grounds field. As part of the evening, we will be having a DJ, potentially live music, and we currently have an invitation out to organizations to see if they would like to add family fun events to the evening."
"The Town applied for the Canada Celebrates grant in November 2016, we applied for $39,800, we amended the application in January to $27 300," said Everts, explaining to the MD council that she was told the $39,800 ask was approximately 600 times what the Town requested last year. She said she was told to request a more modest amount. "We have received $4000 from the Canada Heritage Canada Celebrates grant that will be used towards the event."
"Everyone will be invited to attend the event and we are hoping not only have Town of Pincher Creek residents but MD residents as well to enjoy this special celebration."
The request for a $5000 contribution will be part of the MD's next regular council meeting agenda, as is the norm for discussing matters raised by delegations.
