If you have information regarding this theft or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Travel trailer and dirt bikes stolen near Fort Macleod
If you have information regarding this theft or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.