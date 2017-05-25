Recent

Travel trailer and dirt bikes stolen near Fort Macleod


RCMP Alberta - On May 17, 2017, the Fort Macleod RCMP received a report of a stolen travel trailer and two dirt bikes from crown land near Beaver Creek Road west of Fort Macleod, AB. The theft took place between afternoon of May 14, 2017 and May 17, 2017. Stolen property included: a2014 Heatland, Road Warrior, 415RW travel trailer and toy hauler. AB: 4AN829 ; a 2017 KTM 85 SX Orange Off road motorcycle. AB: JSY 96; a 2014 KTM 450SXFSE Orange Off road motorcycle. AB: GSH17 and miscellaneous dirt bike equipment.

If you have information regarding this theft or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

