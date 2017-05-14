Trying to take it with you

The things are not the issue, the issue is us and the stuff, our toys, homes, cars, etc. The stuff that has us is the real issue, not the stuff itself. Where am I going with this you ask? Well here we go, as a follower of Jesus what has you? If someone was to look at your life what would they see as the number one in your life? The reality is that for a large majority it would be money, money in the form of things or saving but money has a hold on them and maybe it has a hold on you. Before you get to mad at this ask yourself the question, do I love my stuff or my money more then I love God, do I spend money on the things that matter or on the things that will fade away. Do I cringe at giving to the Lord, or do I give it all because that’s what I choose to do to just give a bit back. I am not talking about just money here I am also talking about time, can those around you see that Jesus is a priority weekly by seeing you sacrifice your Sunday morning to go to gather together with family to celebrate Jesus or do they see you spending your week to get away in the campers, boats, toys. What you spend your money and time on does actually speak volumes to what your priority is, black and white really.
1 Tim 6:10 “for the love of money is the root of all kinds of evils.” You see money isn’t bad, even things are not bad, but when it is the stuff or the money that has you. Jesus needs to be enough in our lives, stuff will only fill a temporary void that will become empty again and will send you searching for the next thing. Life in Christ is full and abundant, a place where we will never be left without again.
It is time to put an end to the void and change the pattern in our lives by going for the next thing, and lets turn to the one who will gives us life in Him. If you don’t know Jesus then now is the time to ask Jesus for forgiveness, and turn to Him as Lord and Savior and you will begin a relationship with Him. No matter where you have been or where you are now Jesus is always there.
If you are looking for a family to connect with, we would like to invite you to join us at Vertical Church, 10:30am each Sunday morning.
You are Loved
