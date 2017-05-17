Two St. Michael's students to compete in the International La Dictée P.G.L

|William Johnson Jr. and Sofia Citrigno
Toni Lucas - Two students from St. Michael's French Immersion classes were honoured to engage in the International La Dictée P.G.L. competition Friday, May 12 12:30 pm Eastern Standard Time. This is the first year the competition is open to middle school participants, and Sofia Citrigno and William Johnson Jr., grades 7 and 8 respectively, won the right to compete in the international segment of the competition. Both have been taking French immersion since kindergarten.
They awaited in a room to hear the speech dictated at the same time around the world. Participants have to translate the spoken word to the written form accurately with correct grammar, punctuation and accent markings. The speech is approximately two paragraphs long and is repeated three times.
"It's fair to say we are extremely proud," said French teacher Dominique Plouffe. "It's not every day we have students from our school that participate in an international level competition."
Citrigno has been at a function when her sister Mia Citrigno had participated three years ago where the founder of the competition, Paul Gérin-Lajoie gave a presentation. Johnson sees having dual language skills as helping him in whatever field he pursues in life.
The top three winners receive bursaries ranging from $500-$2,000.
