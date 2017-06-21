2017 Hawks Senior Girls Rugby team goes to provincials

|Hawks vs Cardston in quarter final
According to Hawks coach Randy Whitehead "Provincials went well. We finished 7th but all 3 games we played were really good." In game 1 Banff defeated the Hawks 12-10. "This was a back and forth battle and could have gone either way. Scoring for the Hawks were Siri Kaack and Jasmine Malhi with a try each."
Game 2 was the consolation semifinal against Sexsmith. Sexsmith won 15-10. " The Hawks started off slow and could not get any momentum going but we only found ourselves down 10-0 at half. The second half started better, except for an early try we gave up, so we were down 15-0. The Hawks kept battling and with about six minutes left in the game Eileen Wolf Tail broke the defence and scored a try, which gave the Hawks new energy, and they kept attacking, which paid off with another try with about two minutes to go, so down 15-10. Despite a valiant effort the Hawks ran out of time. Macey Jo Friel had the other try for the Hawks."
The Hawks defeated host team and #8 seeded Oilfield High School in their final game of the tournament, to earn 7th place. According to Whitehead, "Right from the start I could tell the girls came to play in this game. They channeled the frustrations of the two previous close losses and played great from opening kickoff to the final whistle. Controlling the ball and territory advantage the entire game. Madi Whitehead lead with 3 tries (15 pts). Haylee Williams had a try and 7 converts (19 pts). Siri Kaack scored 2 tries. Leigh Erickson, Jasmine Malhi, Eileen Wolf Tail, Addy Halibert, each had a try.
