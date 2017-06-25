2017 Heritage Acres Horse Show and Chuck Wagon Supper a huge success

Chris Davis -
On June 10 Heritage Acres Farm Museum hosted its Horse Show and Chuck Wagon Supper, which combined a variety of elements into one crowd pleasing event. The weather was warm and sunny for most of the day, and even when the temperature dipped a bit in the evening the overflow crowd for the chuck wagon supper kept each other warm. Two local 4-H clubs, Silver Reins and Pincher Creek Multi Club, held their annual achievement events as well. Bruce Christie's horse training demonstration was a big hit, as was various skill demonstrations by Silver Reins members.
|Penny, Delbert, and Gerald Lewis making supper
|Gary Johnson
|Berwyn Lewis
The event began with a Parade of Horses. There was a side saddle race and a polo demonstration. The public was invited for pony rides and wagon rides, there was a horse packing demonstration, the work-in-progress blacksmith shop was open for business, making branding irons to create personalized souvenirs for the public. Next to that was a horse shoeing demonstration. A small craft market was in progress throughout the day as well. Bob Westrop was the mobile MC for the event, a Heritage Acres tradition.
|Members of Silver Reins Light Horse 4-H Club
In addition to all that, most of the museum's exhibits and buildings were open to the public. It was particularly nice to see the "new" Zoetman/Vogelaar barn being used for a 4-H event. While it is still a work in progress, much has been achieved in the renovation process since it first arrived at Heritage Acres in February of 2014. It's a gem.
The Chuck Wagon Dinner was held inside this year (with the chuck wagons themselves parked outside), marking a successful return of this event to Heritage Acres. Over 200 people ate and mingled, with live music provided by Jim Peace and friends.
|Bruce Christie demonstrates horse training
The next big event scheduled at Heritage Acres is their 30th Annual Show August 4/5/6, during which there will be a grand opening of the new barn. The theme this year revolves around International Harvester farm equipment. The popular Parade of Power and tractor pull events will return. There will also be threshing, field demonstrations, children’s events, stationary engine displays, pancake breakfast, sawmill demonstrations, live music at various locations on the grounds, and the Heritage Mall sale.
Click here for a full listing of upcoming Heritage Acres events.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.