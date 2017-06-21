2017 Pincher Creek Cruise and Shine draws a big crowd

A huge crowd turned out for the event.
Local automotive connoisseur Ray Degan brought several cars to the show (this isn't one of them).
|Dennis and Rose Olsen of Lundbreck in their Ford Crown Victoria. The Olsens brought six cars to the show.
|1929 Durant Model D65 owned by Jim (pictured) and Donna Cisar of Cowley
The event was also known as the Michael Houldin Memorial Car/Boat Show and Shine. Houldin was a regular participant in area show and shines with his wife Savi and their motorcycle collection before passing away in March of this year.
|Mercury F-100 owned by Brian and Aaron Layton (pictured) of Pincher Creek
|Pincher Creek's Jim Litkowski with his "new" Packard. The car is in fact newer than him.
|Pincher Creek's Jeremy Nelson with his VW-based Meyers Manx Clone Buggy
|AMC Gremlin X owned by Rob and Jenn Johnson of Lethbridge
|Bug in the wind: Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village's Fran Cyr and Ray Degan
Brad Niesh Blue 37 Coupe Custom
Spectators Choice
Ashton Goss -1992 GMC Sierra Pickup
Farthest Distance
Newfoundland - '64 Comet Convertible - Sam Collins
Creative Bike Award
One entry was a pedal bicycle (chopper) entered by 8 year old Will Schoening.
Justin Nelson
