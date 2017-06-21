Recent

2017 Pincher Creek Cruise and Shine draws a big crowd


Toni Lucas - The 2017 Pincher Creek Cruise and Shine took place on Main Street Fathers Day Sunday, June 18. The street was blocked from the corner of Hewetson Avenue to Bev McLachlin Drive in order to host over 130 entries on both sides of the street. The show included various new, classic, and antique vehicles, motorcycles,  and some boats.


A huge crowd turned out for the event.

Local automotive connoisseur Ray Degan brought several cars to the show (this isn't one of them).

Organizer Travis Liscombe explained the event was free to the public so that any child of any age could invite their dad out and have some fun. "We thought this would be a fun family friendly event," explained Liscombe who was pleased at the turnout of both the cars and the public.

Dennis and Rose Olsen of Lundbreck in their Ford Crown Victoria.  The Olsens brought six cars to the show.
1929 Durant Model D65 owned by Jim (pictured) and Donna Cisar of Cowley
The Saturday evening before the main show close to 40 cars created a parade in a circuit cruise around the Oldman River Dam before having dinner at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village, one of the participating organizations.  The Spitzie Masons and Fox Theatre were also involved in making this event happen.

The event was also known as the Michael Houldin Memorial Car/Boat Show and Shine.  Houldin was a regular participant in area show and shines with his wife Savi and their motorcycle collection before passing away in March of this year.

Mercury F-100 owned by Brian and Aaron Layton (pictured) of Pincher Creek
Pincher Creek's Jim Litkowski with his "new" Packard.  The car is in fact newer than him.
Pincher Creek's Jeremy Nelson with his VW-based Meyers Manx Clone Buggy
AMC Gremlin X owned by Rob and Jenn Johnson of Lethbridge
Bug in the wind: Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village's Fran Cyr and Ray Degan
There were prize draws draws throughout the day and DJ music by Bluerock. Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village barbeued burgers and hot dogs, and used Ray Degan's Volkswagen as an anchor against Pincher Creek's winds. The Fox Theatre will hosted games for the kids.

Chevy Hillbilly Deluxe owned by Riley B. of Pincher Creek
Awards

37 Ford Coupe owned by Brad Neish of Pincher Creek

Participants Choice  
Brad Niesh Blue 37 Coupe Custom

Spectators Choice
Ashton Goss -1992 GMC Sierra Pickup

Farthest Distance
Newfoundland - '64 Comet Convertible - Sam Collins 

Creative Bike Award 
One entry was a pedal bicycle (chopper) entered by 8 year old Will Schoening. 

Justin Nelson of Pincher Creek with his award winning Arctic Cat Climber

Youth Motorcycle
Justin Nelson 


