4-H Multi Club holds 2017 Achievement Day at Heritage Acres

In the case of the sheep Welsch had two young ladies display each others animals, just to get a better understanding of how capable they were showing an unfamiliar animal. One frisky sheep leaped around the ring, excited by the crowd.
The camaraderie of this tight-knit group of kids was very evident at the show.
|Mark Barber accepts the cheque from Club Treasurer Aynsley Nelson
Justin Nelson, Aynsley Nelson, Jeremy Nelson, and Jaxon Hammond Mechanical projects
Grand Champion Hog Kalvin Bruder
Reserve Grand Champion Hog Jaxon Hammond
Carter Hammond was the only Junior Hog entrant and was Jillanna Hammond the only Senior Hog entrant, so their pigs competed against the Intermediate class. Kalvin Bruder earned first place Intermediate and Jaxon Hammond earned second place Intermediate.
Carter Hammond and Jillanna Hammond also competed in the Intermediate Class Showmanship category.
Intermediate Class Showmanship Brooke Hammond 1st Place, Shawn Hammond 2nd place.
Grooming intermediate winners 1st place Jaxon Hammond.Shawn Hammond 2nd place.
Carter, Jillanna, Brooke and Shawn competed for grand showman and Jillanna was the winner.
Sheep:
|Christopher LeBlanc
Grand Champion Christopher LeBlanc
Intermediate Grooming 1st place went to Eric LeBlanc and 2nd place to Kiera Hinch
Intermediate Showmanship 1st place Christopher LeBlanc and 2nd place Peter Robbins
Intermediate Market Lamb 1st place Christopher LeBlanc and 2nd place Peter Robbins
Senior Grooming 1st to Maeran Hinch and 2nd to Jillanna Hammond
Senior Showmanship 1st place to Jillanna Hammond and 2nd to Maeran Hinch
Senior Market Hog 1st place went to Maeran Hinch and 2nd place went to Jillanna Hammond
Senior & Intermediate Market Hog winners Maeran, Jillanna, Christopher and Peter returned to the ring to compete for Grand and Reserve Grand Champion.Grand Showman Christopher LeBlanc first place, Maeran Hinch second place.
