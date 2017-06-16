Akamina Parkway closure extended by one day

June 16, 2017 - Waterton Lakes National Park, AB – Parks Canada would like to advise that the June 14-16 Akamina Parkway closure to all public access has been extended to include Saturday, June 17, 2017 in order to complete paving work at the Cameron Lake Day Use Area. Construction delays have occurred due to recent inclement weather.
The Akamina Parkway will re-open to public traffic up to the Little Prairie Day Use Area on Sunday, June 18, 2017, pending Friday and Saturday weather.
