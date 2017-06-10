Alberta RCMP reports to June 10, 2017

|Wanham armed robbery suspect
St. Albert teen dies after collision with van
Fatal MVC near Beiseker
Fatal rollover near Oyen
Father committed numerous sex offences against daughters
Armed robbery in Whitecourt
Fatal tollover in Wetaskiwin County
Summer vacation crime prevention tips
Pushing for change to end youth homelessness
Peace Regional RCMP investigate grass fire
Collision involving a school bus in Red Deer
Smith man charged with murder
Two charged in Desmarais homicide investigation
Strathmore RCMP respond to firearms complaint
Driver rolls vehicle while fleeing from police
RCMP warn public of new assist-to-recover scams
$75,000 in stolen property recovered near Vermillion
Vehicle collides with Spruge Grove library
Former Alberta RCMP member faces criminal charges
Slave Lake man charged with assault
BC man charged with trafficking
Red Deer recent arrests include breaches and weapons
Federal search warrant executed near Disdsbury
Powder Fentanyl seized in Edmonton arrests
Red Deer RCMP investigate armed robbery at gas station
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify the man who robbed a north end gas station at knifepoint at approximately 12:30 am on June 8.
The suspect entered the Running on Empty store, located at 7110 50 Avenue, shortly before 12:30 am and produced a knife, demanding cash. No one was injured in the robbery and the suspect was seen running toward 75 Street. Police Dog Services attended but were not able to locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as:
· Caucasian
· Early 20s
· Shaved head with dark stubble
· Blue eyes
· Wearing a black hoodie with “Hammer Down” on the back, light-coloured plaid shorts and untied skater shoes
If you recognize this suspect or have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575, or contact your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP arrested a number of people this week who were found to be breaching various court-imposed conditions or who had failed to appear in court on earlier charges. Several people were arrested after public reports of suspicious men trying vehicle doors, and one man faces numerous charges after RCMP located him driving impaired with a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat.
June 1
Red Deer RCMP located and arrested 31 year old Matthew Douglas Bauer, who was wanted on warrants after failing to appear in court regarding an arrest in March where he was alleged to be attempting to sell a stolen truck. Bauer faces charges of possession of stolen property and three counts of failing to comply with conditions. He was remanded and appeared in court in Red Deer on June 6. He will make his next appearance on June 15.
June 2
At around 4 am on June 2 RCMP responded to a report of a male suspect trying vehicle doors in the Johnstone neighbourhood. Police responded and located the suspect nearby, at which time they determined that he was in possession of items stolen from an area vehicle.
26 year old Jared Lee Douville faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 334(b) – Theft from motor vehicle under $5,000
· Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with probation order
Douville made his first court appearance in Red Deer on June 5; he will appear again on June 19.
June 2
Shortly before 6 pm on June 2, RCMP responded to a report of a man walking through the Eastview neighbourhood swinging a machete. RCMP located the suspect, seized the machete, and took him into custody without incident.
31 year old Jessie Dodd faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 88(1) – Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
Dodd makes his first appearance in court in Red Deer on June 20.
June 2
Shortly before 7:30 pm on June 2, RCMP responded to a report of a theft at a north end business; the male suspect fled before police arrived but RCMP arrested the female suspect, who resisted arrest and attempted to flee police. She was taken into custody without injury to herself or to police officers.
36 year old Danielle Janet Ross faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 129(a) – Resist/ obstruct peace officer
· Criminal Code 334(b) – Theft under $5,000
· Criminal Code 145(5.1) – Fail to comply with conditions
Ross will appear in court in Red Deer on June 13.
June 3
Shortly after 6:30 am on June 3, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious man going through a vehicle in the Inglewood neighbourhood. RCMP arrested the suspect a short time later in possession of property that had been stolen from the vehicle.
A 20 year old faces charges for possession of stolen property under $5,000 and mischief; those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts and he will appear in court in Red Deer on July 26 at 8:30 am.
June 7
At 9 pm on June 7, RCMP on foot patrol in downtown Red Deer located a suspicious male in City Hall Park. RCMP located a number of items in the man’s possession that had been stolen from the Housewarmings store on Ross Street during a break and enter early the same morning. The 18 year old suspect was arrested and taken into custody without incident. Charges are pending but they have not yet been sworn before the courts.
June 7
Shortly before 2 am on June 8, RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance in progress at a residence in Normandeau, after a man was reported to be ringing the doorbell of the home persistently and banging on windows. RCMP attended immediately and located the suspect car nearby in an alley. Upon engaging with the male driver, RCMP entered into an impaired driving investigation. After the driver was arrested, RCMP located a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat; its serial number had been removed.
A 39 year old man faces approximately six firearms charges, impaired driving charges and a charge of mischief. Those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.
Federal search warrant executed near Disdsbury
Didsbury, Alberta – The RCMP’s Federal Policing Section will be executing a search warrant on a rural property located east of Highway 2 and just north of Didsbury.
This notice is being disseminated to inform the public about the police presence in the area of interest and to confirm that there is no risk to the safety of the public.
Details pertaining to the actual search are not available at this time as the investigation in question is ongoing. New information will be disclosed by an updated media release.
Powder Fentanyl seized in Edmonton arrests
ALERT - More than 150 grams of powder fentanyl was seized by ALERT in Edmonton. Two men were arrested and a warrant has been issued for a third suspect.
ALERT Edmonton’s organized crime and gang team seized 152 grams of powder fentanyl worth an estimated $60,000. ALERT alleges that the suspects sold the fentanyl powder under the guise of being heroin.
“We believe these dealers knowingly sold fentanyl powder and put lives at risk. This is just another example of organized crime attempting to prey on people’s addictions and jeopardize lives for the sake of lining their own wallets,” said Staff. Sgt. Pierre Blais, ALERT.
The three-month investigation concluded with search warrants taking place on June 1, 2017. A home in the Calder neighbourhood was searched as well as a vehicle. The fentanyl powder was found in the vehicle.
Dale Martin, 38, is charged with trafficking fentanyl (x 7), possession for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of proceeds of crime (x 2).
Francois Muhire, 25, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of proceeds of crime, and breach of recognizance (x 5).
A warrant has been issued for Miles Sherwood, 33, on charges of trafficking (x 2), conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possession of proceeds of crime.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miles Sherwood is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify the man who robbed a north end gas station at knifepoint at approximately 12:30 am on June 8.
The suspect entered the Running on Empty store, located at 7110 50 Avenue, shortly before 12:30 am and produced a knife, demanding cash. No one was injured in the robbery and the suspect was seen running toward 75 Street. Police Dog Services attended but were not able to locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as:
· Caucasian
· Early 20s
· Shaved head with dark stubble
· Blue eyes
· Wearing a black hoodie with “Hammer Down” on the back, light-coloured plaid shorts and untied skater shoes
If you recognize this suspect or have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575, or contact your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
St. Albert teen dies after collision with van
St. Albert, Alberta - At approximately 3:05 pm, on June 8 St. Albert RCMP were called to Gresham Blvd. and Grenfell Avenue where there was a collision between a youth on a bike and an Econoline Van. St. Albert RCMP has confirmed that the 13 year old male youth involved in the motor vehicle collision has succumbed to his injuries. The parents of the deceased have been notified and supports have been put in place to assist. The male's name will not be released out of respect to the family.
St. Albert RCMP Traffic Services along with RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigation this incident. All individuals connected to this collision have been interviewed by investigators and St. Albert Victim Services continues to support those involved in this traumatic incident.
This type of investigation can be lengthy and the final report from the collision analyst may take up to a month to be completed.
St. Albert RCMP can say that there are no charges pending at this time. Neither drugs, alcohol or road conditions are believed to be factors and the deceased male was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
St. Albert RCMP would like to thank St. Albert Fire Services, AHS Emergency Medical Services, St. Albert Victim Services and all others who assisted in this incident.
Fatal MVC near Beiseker
Fatal rollover near Oyen
Chinook, Alberta – On June 9 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Oyen RCMP responded to a fatal off road collision near the Hamlet of Chinook west of Oyen. A Can-Am side by side being driven by a lone male occupant rolled over in a farming field.
Tragically the 33-year-old male driver from Cereal, Alberta was pronounced deceased at the scene. Alcohol and speed are not being considered as factors.
The name of the deceased will not be released and no further updates will be provided.
There were four occupants inside the van at the time of the collision. Tragically a 29-year-old man from Maskwacis was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two occupants were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Edmonton where they are believed to be in critical condition. The fourth occupant did not sustain any significant injuries.
A Forensic Collision Reconstructionist attended the scene, and a Criminal Collision Investigation Team continues to investigate the incident. No charges have been laid at this time.
Spirit River RCMP investigate armed robbery
Wanham, Alberta - On Saturday June 3, 2017 at approximately 11:00 p.m., a male wearing a disguise entered a business in Wanham, Alberta. The male was carrying what a witness believed to be a firearm and demanded money.
The suspect male then attempted to break into an ATM machine and then exited the business. No money was obtained. The suspect fled the area heading south on Highway 773 on a blue and white motorbike, believed to be a Yamaha Sport/Enduro or similar style and was wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, a black backpack with red accents, without a helmet.
A sketch of the male has been developed by an RCMP Forensic Composite Artist and is included with this media release.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Spirit River RCMP at 780-864-3525 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Alberta father committed numerous sex offences against daughters
ALERT - An Alberta father has been arrested by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit for alleged sexual offences committed against three of his daughters. The alleged offences include incest, procurement for sex, and child pornography charges.
Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) arrested the 41-year-old man back in November 2016 in a small Alberta town west of Edmonton. Since the time of arrest the ICE investigation continued and additional charges have since been laid. The suspect has remained in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Evansburg court room on June 12, 2017.
A publication ban covers the name of the accused in order to help protect the victims from being identified.
The investigation began in mid-October, 2016 and involved a number of specialized police units within RCMP, Edmonton Police Service, Child and Family Services, Zebra Child Protection Centre, and Canadian Centre for Child Protection.
ICE alleges the father sexually abused his daughters multiple times over the past six years. The victims were all under the age of 18 when the offences took place. One of the daughters was procured for sex on multiple occasions, and these instances were video recorded by the father.
The victims are receiving help from a variety of support services.
The father is charged with 23 sexual offences involving his daughters, including:
Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca.
The Zebra Child Protection Centre is a non-profit, community based organization that was established in 2002 to improve the lives of children who have suffered abuse. As the first Child Advocacy Centre of its kind in Canada, the Zebra Centre’s model was revolutionary - bring together a community of professionals under one roof to support the child throughout the entire disclosure, investigative, judicial and healing process.
Peace Regional RCMP investigate grass fire
Berwyn, Alberta - RCMP in Peace River are investigating a fire that was discovered on June 6th 2017. This suspicious grass fire occurred in the Rural area of Brownvale & Berwyn. The fire was minimal in nature as it was put out before it could spread. Peace Regional RCMP are seeking the public's assistance to keep watch for suspicious activity in the rural areas and report to police at the time to assist with the investigational process. Given the large rural areas the police heavily rely on the positive relationship with the public to keep our areas safe together. Should you have any information about recent grass fires or any other crime please call 911 or the Peace Regional RCMP.
Collision involving a school bus in Red Deer
A Red Deer woman faces charges of impaired and dangerous driving after the school bus she was operating struck a tree Monday afternoon in the Vanier Woods neighbourhood.
A witness who observed the collision called 911 after the school bus collided with a tree and a sign, then continued to drive for a short distance through Vanier Woods before stopping. RCMP attended the scene of the collision on Valley Green at 4 pm along with Red Deer Emergency Services and fire staff. EMS staff assessed the driver and the children who were on the bus and determined that no one had been injured in the collision. The school bus contained elementary school age children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old.
Red Deer RCMP initiated an impaired driving investigation at the scene and continued that investigation into the evening, culminating in four criminal charges against the school bus driver.
42 year old Shelly Joy Kolodychuk of Red Deer faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 253(1)(a) – Impaired operation of motor vehicle
· Criminal Code 253(1)(b) – Operate motor vehicle over 80mg
· Criminal Code 249(1)(a) – Dangerous operation of motor vehicle
· Criminal Code 252 – Fail to remain at scene of collision
Kolodychuk is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on July 12 at 8:30 am.Smith man charged with murder
Smith, Alberta – On Friday, June 2, 2017, RCMP arrested Randy Potskin (27) of Smith, Alberta with second degree murder as part of its investigation into the death of Chantelle Hole (25) who was found deceased in a rural residence near Smith on April 29, 2017.
On the afternoon of Saturday, April 29, at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Slave Lake RCMP Detachment responded to a 911 call in which the caller said that they had found a deceased woman in a rural residence near Smith, Alberta.
Upon their arrival at the scene, police located the deceased woman inside the house and were able to identify her as Chantelle Hole (25); a resident of the house.
Randy Potskin was charged and remanded into custody. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the Provincial Court in Slave Lake via CCTV.
The family of Chantelle Hole has asked that their privacy be respected at this time.
As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be made available.
Desmarais RCMP charge man and woman in homicide investigation
Desmarais, Alberta – On the morning of Friday June 2, 2017 Desmarais RCMP were called to assist Emergency Services outside a residence in Desmarais.
Upon arrival at the residence, police found a deceased male, Dorium Yellowknee** (33) of Desmarais with injuries related to a homicide. Police learned an altercation took place at a separate residence during a house party in the early morning hours. The scene was secured while the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit – North (MCU) assumed carriage of the file and were assisted by the Forensic Identification Section - Edmonton (FIS).
An autopsy was conducted yesterday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton which determined that the manner of Dorium Yellowknee’s death was homicide.
On Saturday June 4, 2017, Cindy Savannah Nanemahoo** (19), of Desmarais was charged with second degree murder. She was remanded into custody and appeared today in Edmonton Provincial Court.
On Monday June 5, 2017, with the assistance from Edmonton Police Service, Collin Paul Noskiye** (32), of Desmarais was arrested and charged with second degree murder and assault with a weapon. He has been remanded into custody and appeared today in Edmonton Provincial Court.
The family of Dorium Yellowknee has asked that their privacy be respected at this time.
As the matter is now before the courts no further details will be provided.
Strathmore RCMP respond to firearms complaint
Strathmore, Alberta - RCMP in Strathmore have laid charges following a firearms complaint that led to the Crowther Memorial Junior High School lock-down June 5.
Shortly before 1:00 pm June 5, Strathmore RCMP responded to a complaint that a man had brandished a handgun and pointed it at another person in the parking lot of the Strathmore Curling Club. This was witnessed and reported by students of the school which resulted in the lock-down procedures being implemented.
Strathmore RCMP members located the suspects a short time later and arrests of three males were made without incident. Two male youths, aged 15 and 16 have been charged with possession of a controlled substance and uttering threats. They have been released from custody.
The third male, 18-year-old Dawson Hoerdt from Strathmore has been charged with 8 criminal code offences:
-Uttering threats x 2
-Assault with a weapon
-Pointing a firearm
-Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
-Use of a firearm in the commission of a criminal offence
-Possession of a controlled substance
-Failing to comply with condition of an undertaking (not to possess firearms)
Hoerdt has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to make his first appearance in Strathmore Provincial Court on June 20, 2017.
Driver rolls vehicle while fleeing from police
Rocky Mountain House, Alberta - At approximately midnight on June 5, 2017, Rocky Mountain House RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver in a small sedan chasing another vehicle on the Sunchild First Nation. The complainant also indicated that the vehicle may have a suspect wanted on outstanding warrants for violent offences as a passenger in the pursuing vehicle.
RCMP members immediately patrolled the area and located a car matching the description and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle on the Sunchild First Nation. Instead of stopping, the vehicle fled from the RCMP narrowly missing one of the officers trying to stop it. Police attempted to catch up to the fleeing vehicle and lost sight of it after it turned into the O'Chiese First Nation.
Red Deer RCMP warn public of new “assist to recover” scams
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP have received a number of reports recently of criminals trying to extort victims who have reported the theft of their vehicles or other significant property on social media sites; RCMP in Red Deer recently investigated a significant fraud involving a time share in Mexico that also used this “assist to recover” ploy to defraud their victims.
In recent weeks, a number of victims who posted information online about property that was stolen from them have reported being contacted by unknown persons who claimed to be in possession of the property and requested payment for its safe return.
“This type of attempted extortion is a double blow to someone who has had their vehicle or other valuables stolen, and RCMP strongly advise victims not to send money,” says Corporal Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP. “Criminals are opportunistic, and you have no idea if they have your property or if they’ve just learned enough details about it online to sound convincing.”
The sharing of information on social media regarding stolen vehicles and other property has been of great help to police; citizens who visit those pages frequently recognize and report stolen vehicles, resulting in arrests, criminal charges and the return of stolen property to its rightful owners. The rise of these extortion tactics, however, is a reminder that criminals are looking at the same sites in search of potential victims.
“These extortion requests have sometimes been an offer to meet and exchange cash for the property. More often, the criminal requests an untraceable money transfer and promises to disclose the location of the vehicle once they get the money,” says Kay. “Either way, we advise citizens not to engage, and to report these extortion demands to police.”
Red Deer RCMP also recently saw the reappearance of a time share fraud they warned the public about last year that targets people who own time shares in Mexico – and this time, the scam also used the “assist to recover” ploy.
Time share scammers approach owners of time shares with promises that they have a buyer, or offers to help the seller find one. The scammers may claim to represent a legitimate business, and may have a second person call the victim, pretending to be a lawyer for that business. Victims are presented with legal-looking paperwork and asked for up-front fees to cover closing costs, taxes, maintenance and other fees.
The most recent Red Deer incident was reported to RCMP in May. The victims lost approximately $80,000 after the scammers victimized them initially, then had a different set of scammers follow up later, claiming they would help the victims recover their losses.
Unfortunately, the time share scam originates in Mexico, and once the victim’s money has been transferred out of the country, there is little RCMP can do to pursue the scammers.
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre advises sellers of time shares to be suspicious of any organization that:
If you are thinking of using the services of a timeshare resale company, check the Better Business Bureau website at www.bbb.org for any complaints that may have been registered against the company. Do not do business with the company if there are grievances filed against it.
Search online to find out more about the company you’re dealing with. Timeshare owners who have previously been scammed will often post their experiences and warnings about scammers online.
The best protection from scammers is to learn how to resist being pushed into a decision regardless of how persuasive or aggressive the scammer may be. Arm yourself and the vulnerable people in your life by learning how to recognize and protect yourself from fraud: www.antifraudcentre.ca.
$75,000 in stolen property recovered near Vermillion
Fort Vermillion, Alberta – Fort Vermillion RCMP have recovered $75,000 worth of stolen property after executing a search warrant on a rural property off of Highway 58.
On June 1, 2017 Fort Vermillion RCMP investigated a break and enter complaint from a resident. Information obtained through the investigation lead members to have sufficient grounds for a search warrant on another property.
On June 5, 2017 Fort Vermillion RCMP executed the search warrant and made entry to the residence and searched the property. As a result of the search the following stolen property was recovered:
· 2 flat deck trailers
· A holiday trailer
· Ride-on lawn mower
· Electric stove
· Wood splitter
· A mower deck
· 4 industrial size water containers
· 9 firearms and a cross-bow
A 50 year old male from Fort Vermillion and 47 year old female from Hinton, were arrested on scene and will be facing several Criminal Code charges.
“The execution of this warrant will bring to a close two RCMP files, as the holiday trailer was stolen out of High Level and one of the flat decks was stolen out of Slave Lake”, said Fort Vermillion RCMP Cpl. Greg Beach.
Vehicle collides with Spruge Grove library
Former Alberta RCMP member faces criminal charges
On June 8 the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) announced that former Alberta RCMP member Aaron Sayler was charged with the following:
· Fraud over $5,000, Sec. 380(1)(a) CC
· Obtaining by false pretense, Sec. 362(1) CC
· Uttering a forged document, Sec. 368(1)(a) CC
· Criminal harassment, Sec. 264. (1) CC
· Mischief, Sec. 430(1)(d) CC
· Mischief, Sec. 430(1)(a) CC)
The Director of Law Enforcement asked ASIRT to begin the investigation into Mr. Sayler on February 18, 2016 after allegations of theft and fraud. During this investigation further information was obtained of additional unrelated offences and a separate investigation commenced.
Mr. Sayler is no longer a police officer but at the time of the offences was a sworn member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police working in the Enoch/Spruce Grove/Stony Plain Detachment at the rank of constable.
Mr. Sayler had eight years and eleven months of RCMP service. From 2007 to 2011 he was posted to the Slave Lake Detachment and in 2012 was transferred to the Enoch/Spruce Grove/Stony Plain Detachment where he remained until he left the RCMP in 2016.
Mr. Sayler has been released on an undertaking with conditions to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on July 19, 2017.
Slave Lake, AB - Slave Lake RCMP have arrested one male in relation to an assault which occurred on Sunday June 4, 2017. Police responded to a local campground Sunday afternoon after receiving a report of the an assault. One man was transported via ambulance to hospital with multiple injuries, where he was admitted for treatment. His injuries were not life threatening and he has since been released. A second male was arrested at the scene without incident.
On June 7, 2017 Innisfail RCMP were on patrol on Highway 2 and observed a vehicle failing to maintain the centre lane. A traffic stop was initiated with the vehicle, upon approach to the passenger's side of the vehicle Police observed a zip-lock bag of marihuana in a bag of the passenger seat.
The driver identified, a BC resident was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Innisfail RCMP Members searched the vehicle and located 12.2 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of marihuana, 7 grams of hash, a scale, cell phone, and a total of $7000 in cash.
Illegal drug activities impact our communities; business, commerce, trade and family life. Personal safety and development, along with health care and professional services are regularly impacted.
St. Albert RCMP Traffic Services along with RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigation this incident. All individuals connected to this collision have been interviewed by investigators and St. Albert Victim Services continues to support those involved in this traumatic incident.
This type of investigation can be lengthy and the final report from the collision analyst may take up to a month to be completed.
St. Albert RCMP can say that there are no charges pending at this time. Neither drugs, alcohol or road conditions are believed to be factors and the deceased male was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
St. Albert RCMP would like to thank St. Albert Fire Services, AHS Emergency Medical Services, St. Albert Victim Services and all others who assisted in this incident.
Fatal MVC near Beiseker
On June 9, 2017 at 7:36 PM, Beiseker RCMP, Alberta Sheriffs, Carbon Fire, Linden Fire and EMS were dispatched to a collision on Highway 21, approximately 2 kilometres north of the Highway 9 intersection. Initial reports are that extreme weather including heavy hail and rain was occurring at the time of the collision between a southbound vehicle with 3 occupants and a northbound SUV with 1 occupant.
Upon arrival it was determined that STARS air ambulance was required for one of the patients and an alternative landing zone was set up due to inclement weather in the area of the collision.
Tragically a 16 year old female passenger was pronounced deceased on scene. A 67 year old female was transported to the STARS landing zone and was then airlifted to a Calgary area hospital with critical potentially life threatening condition. The 43 year old female was transported by ground ambulance to a Calgary area hospital in serious non life threatening condition.
The lone 58 years female driver of the Northbound SUV was transported to Three Hills hospital in non life threatening condition.
A Collision Analyst was contacted and is currently on scene investigating. Traffic on Highway 21 was rerouted for a short time and will be cleared shortly.
The name of the deceased will not be released by RCMP. Beiseker RCMP would like to express their condolences to the family during this time.
Upon arrival it was determined that STARS air ambulance was required for one of the patients and an alternative landing zone was set up due to inclement weather in the area of the collision.
Tragically a 16 year old female passenger was pronounced deceased on scene. A 67 year old female was transported to the STARS landing zone and was then airlifted to a Calgary area hospital with critical potentially life threatening condition. The 43 year old female was transported by ground ambulance to a Calgary area hospital in serious non life threatening condition.
The lone 58 years female driver of the Northbound SUV was transported to Three Hills hospital in non life threatening condition.
A Collision Analyst was contacted and is currently on scene investigating. Traffic on Highway 21 was rerouted for a short time and will be cleared shortly.
The name of the deceased will not be released by RCMP. Beiseker RCMP would like to express their condolences to the family during this time.
Fatal rollover near Oyen
Chinook, Alberta – On June 9 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Oyen RCMP responded to a fatal off road collision near the Hamlet of Chinook west of Oyen. A Can-Am side by side being driven by a lone male occupant rolled over in a farming field.
Tragically the 33-year-old male driver from Cereal, Alberta was pronounced deceased at the scene. Alcohol and speed are not being considered as factors.
The name of the deceased will not be released and no further updates will be provided.
Fatal tollover in Wetaskiwin County
On June 8, 2017, at approximately 9:45 p.m., the Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover on Range Road 235 south of Township Road 452 in Wetaskiwin County. A 2006, white, Pontiac Montana van was north bound on Range Road 235 when it lost control and rolled several times on the east side of the road.
On June 8, 2017, at approximately 9:45 p.m., the Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover on Range Road 235 south of Township Road 452 in Wetaskiwin County. A 2006, white, Pontiac Montana van was north bound on Range Road 235 when it lost control and rolled several times on the east side of the road.
There were four occupants inside the van at the time of the collision. Tragically a 29-year-old man from Maskwacis was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two occupants were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Edmonton where they are believed to be in critical condition. The fourth occupant did not sustain any significant injuries.
A Forensic Collision Reconstructionist attended the scene, and a Criminal Collision Investigation Team continues to investigate the incident. No charges have been laid at this time.
Spirit River RCMP investigate armed robbery
Wanham, Alberta - On Saturday June 3, 2017 at approximately 11:00 p.m., a male wearing a disguise entered a business in Wanham, Alberta. The male was carrying what a witness believed to be a firearm and demanded money.
The suspect male then attempted to break into an ATM machine and then exited the business. No money was obtained. The suspect fled the area heading south on Highway 773 on a blue and white motorbike, believed to be a Yamaha Sport/Enduro or similar style and was wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, a black backpack with red accents, without a helmet.
A sketch of the male has been developed by an RCMP Forensic Composite Artist and is included with this media release.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Spirit River RCMP at 780-864-3525 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
ALERT - An Alberta father has been arrested by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit for alleged sexual offences committed against three of his daughters. The alleged offences include incest, procurement for sex, and child pornography charges.
Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) arrested the 41-year-old man back in November 2016 in a small Alberta town west of Edmonton. Since the time of arrest the ICE investigation continued and additional charges have since been laid. The suspect has remained in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Evansburg court room on June 12, 2017.
A publication ban covers the name of the accused in order to help protect the victims from being identified.
The investigation began in mid-October, 2016 and involved a number of specialized police units within RCMP, Edmonton Police Service, Child and Family Services, Zebra Child Protection Centre, and Canadian Centre for Child Protection.
ICE alleges the father sexually abused his daughters multiple times over the past six years. The victims were all under the age of 18 when the offences took place. One of the daughters was procured for sex on multiple occasions, and these instances were video recorded by the father.
The victims are receiving help from a variety of support services.
The father is charged with 23 sexual offences involving his daughters, including:
- Human trafficking;
- Incest (x 2);
- Parent procuring child for sexual activity (x 2);
- Arrange a sexual offence against a child;
- Sexual assault (x 5);
- Sexual assault with a weapon (x 2);
- Sexual exploitation (x 4);
- Sexual interference;
- Invitation to sexual touching;
- Sexual interference;
- Making child pornography;
- Distributing child pornography; and
- Possession child pornography.
Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca.
The Zebra Child Protection Centre is a non-profit, community based organization that was established in 2002 to improve the lives of children who have suffered abuse. As the first Child Advocacy Centre of its kind in Canada, the Zebra Centre’s model was revolutionary - bring together a community of professionals under one roof to support the child throughout the entire disclosure, investigative, judicial and healing process.
Armed robbery in Whitecourt
Whitecourt, Alberta - On June 9, 2017 at approximately 1:30 pm the Whitecourt RCMP responded to an Armed Robbery at the Whitecourt Scotiabank. A lone male suspect in disguise and brandishing a weapon was responsible for the robbery. The male fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The incident is currently under investigation with the assistance of the Police Dog Service unit, Edson Forensic Investigation Services and Whitecourt General Investigation Services.
If you have information about this incident, please call the Whitecourt RCMP at 780-779-5900 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Summer Vacation Crime Prevention Tips
St. Albert, AB - St. Albert RCMP is hoping all residents have a fantastic summer, enjoying the longer days and warm weather but they also want to remind the Community to be safe. Criminals do not take vacations so protect yourself when you do.
Here are some tips to keep your property safe while you are away:
· Seek the assistance of your neighbours to keep an eye on your house while you're away. Request that they drive by once every day or two and provide them a key in order for them to check inside as well. Request that they park their secondary vehicle in your driveway so it appears someone is home during the overnight.
· Don’t announce vacations on Social Media sites such as Facebook or Instagram. Many people announce their excitement for a two week vacation online, check in on Facebook from the airport and then proceed to post photos from their destination. This is a criminal’s dream come true as you have given them your complete itinerary and a golden opportunity to burglarize your home.
· Keeping your blinds/curtains drawn shut while you’re away obviously defers criminals from peering inside your home, however if your blinds/curtains are usually always open then this could be perceived as uncharacteristic for your home. Should you choose to leave your blinds/curtains open while away, ensure all valuables such as jewelry and computers are out of sight from the window. Also ensure all windows are left closed and locked - even second floor windows.
· Leaving lights on in the home while you are away makes it appear as if someone is home, however there’s no need to leave every light on while you’re away. Consider purchasing a light timer to make it appear as if someone is inside. It will also be easier when your electric bill comes in the mail. Timers can be purchased online that can be controlled via your smartphone to manually turn lights on/off while you’re away avoiding a simple pattern found in basic timers. Consider having that neighbour also retrieve your mail and flyers. An overflowing mailbox with last weeks flyers is a clear indicator that nobody’s home. If you’re out of town for an extended period of time consider having Canada Post either redirect or stop your mail during that time.
· Make sure your residence appears that it’s owners are still home while you’re away. Ensure that you landscape the day before you leave, cut your grass lower to ensure it will last looking kempt for the duration of your vacation. If you leave a key hidden outside under a mat or plant in the event you misplace your keys, first of all, find a better hiding spot, secondly, make sure you place that key inside while you’re away. If a criminal manages to confirm that you are out of town they have all of the time in the world to search for an outside key for easy
Pushing for change to end youth homelessness
On Monday June 12, 2017, Joe Roberts and ThePush for Change campaign will begin the journey across the province and the Alberta RCMP is proud to welcome Mr. Robertsduring his month-long stay. Officers will be at the border to welcome Mr. Roberts as he crosses over from Saskatchewan, joining him as he walks his first five kilometres in Alberta.
“The RCMP in Alberta is proud to partner with The Push for Change,” said Superintendent Garrett Woolsey, Assistant District Commander, Southern Alberta District. “We believe that youth have the power to create positive change, but to do that they need a roof over their heads and a stable environment. This campaign reminds us that we can all play a role in the fight against youth homelessness.”
Push for Change founder Joe Roberts, began pushing a shopping cart across the country on May 1, 2017 in St John’s, Newfoundland in an effort to raise awareness and funds to end youth homelessness in Canada. The Push for Change will be travelling through Alberta from June 12 to July 13, 2017. During the 9,000 kilometre, 17 month journey, The Push for Change will stop in over 400 schools and community events to engage Canadians on the issue of youth homelessness.
A small welcoming ceremony will take place Monday, June 12, 2017 at 8:15 a.m. at the Travel Alberta Walsh Visitor Information Centre (Trans-Canada Highway).
If you have information about this incident, please call the Whitecourt RCMP at 780-779-5900 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
St. Albert, AB - St. Albert RCMP is hoping all residents have a fantastic summer, enjoying the longer days and warm weather but they also want to remind the Community to be safe. Criminals do not take vacations so protect yourself when you do.
Here are some tips to keep your property safe while you are away:
· Seek the assistance of your neighbours to keep an eye on your house while you're away. Request that they drive by once every day or two and provide them a key in order for them to check inside as well. Request that they park their secondary vehicle in your driveway so it appears someone is home during the overnight.
· Don’t announce vacations on Social Media sites such as Facebook or Instagram. Many people announce their excitement for a two week vacation online, check in on Facebook from the airport and then proceed to post photos from their destination. This is a criminal’s dream come true as you have given them your complete itinerary and a golden opportunity to burglarize your home.
· Keeping your blinds/curtains drawn shut while you’re away obviously defers criminals from peering inside your home, however if your blinds/curtains are usually always open then this could be perceived as uncharacteristic for your home. Should you choose to leave your blinds/curtains open while away, ensure all valuables such as jewelry and computers are out of sight from the window. Also ensure all windows are left closed and locked - even second floor windows.
· Leaving lights on in the home while you are away makes it appear as if someone is home, however there’s no need to leave every light on while you’re away. Consider purchasing a light timer to make it appear as if someone is inside. It will also be easier when your electric bill comes in the mail. Timers can be purchased online that can be controlled via your smartphone to manually turn lights on/off while you’re away avoiding a simple pattern found in basic timers. Consider having that neighbour also retrieve your mail and flyers. An overflowing mailbox with last weeks flyers is a clear indicator that nobody’s home. If you’re out of town for an extended period of time consider having Canada Post either redirect or stop your mail during that time.
· Make sure your residence appears that it’s owners are still home while you’re away. Ensure that you landscape the day before you leave, cut your grass lower to ensure it will last looking kempt for the duration of your vacation. If you leave a key hidden outside under a mat or plant in the event you misplace your keys, first of all, find a better hiding spot, secondly, make sure you place that key inside while you’re away. If a criminal manages to confirm that you are out of town they have all of the time in the world to search for an outside key for easy
Pushing for change to end youth homelessness
On Monday June 12, 2017, Joe Roberts and ThePush for Change campaign will begin the journey across the province and the Alberta RCMP is proud to welcome Mr. Robertsduring his month-long stay. Officers will be at the border to welcome Mr. Roberts as he crosses over from Saskatchewan, joining him as he walks his first five kilometres in Alberta.
“The RCMP in Alberta is proud to partner with The Push for Change,” said Superintendent Garrett Woolsey, Assistant District Commander, Southern Alberta District. “We believe that youth have the power to create positive change, but to do that they need a roof over their heads and a stable environment. This campaign reminds us that we can all play a role in the fight against youth homelessness.”
Push for Change founder Joe Roberts, began pushing a shopping cart across the country on May 1, 2017 in St John’s, Newfoundland in an effort to raise awareness and funds to end youth homelessness in Canada. The Push for Change will be travelling through Alberta from June 12 to July 13, 2017. During the 9,000 kilometre, 17 month journey, The Push for Change will stop in over 400 schools and community events to engage Canadians on the issue of youth homelessness.
A small welcoming ceremony will take place Monday, June 12, 2017 at 8:15 a.m. at the Travel Alberta Walsh Visitor Information Centre (Trans-Canada Highway).
Peace Regional RCMP investigate grass fire
Berwyn, Alberta - RCMP in Peace River are investigating a fire that was discovered on June 6th 2017. This suspicious grass fire occurred in the Rural area of Brownvale & Berwyn. The fire was minimal in nature as it was put out before it could spread. Peace Regional RCMP are seeking the public's assistance to keep watch for suspicious activity in the rural areas and report to police at the time to assist with the investigational process. Given the large rural areas the police heavily rely on the positive relationship with the public to keep our areas safe together. Should you have any information about recent grass fires or any other crime please call 911 or the Peace Regional RCMP.
Collision involving a school bus in Red Deer
A Red Deer woman faces charges of impaired and dangerous driving after the school bus she was operating struck a tree Monday afternoon in the Vanier Woods neighbourhood.
A witness who observed the collision called 911 after the school bus collided with a tree and a sign, then continued to drive for a short distance through Vanier Woods before stopping. RCMP attended the scene of the collision on Valley Green at 4 pm along with Red Deer Emergency Services and fire staff. EMS staff assessed the driver and the children who were on the bus and determined that no one had been injured in the collision. The school bus contained elementary school age children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old.
Red Deer RCMP initiated an impaired driving investigation at the scene and continued that investigation into the evening, culminating in four criminal charges against the school bus driver.
42 year old Shelly Joy Kolodychuk of Red Deer faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 253(1)(a) – Impaired operation of motor vehicle
· Criminal Code 253(1)(b) – Operate motor vehicle over 80mg
· Criminal Code 249(1)(a) – Dangerous operation of motor vehicle
· Criminal Code 252 – Fail to remain at scene of collision
Kolodychuk is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on July 12 at 8:30 am.Smith man charged with murder
Smith man charged with murder
Smith, Alberta – On Friday, June 2, 2017, RCMP arrested Randy Potskin (27) of Smith, Alberta with second degree murder as part of its investigation into the death of Chantelle Hole (25) who was found deceased in a rural residence near Smith on April 29, 2017.
On the afternoon of Saturday, April 29, at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Slave Lake RCMP Detachment responded to a 911 call in which the caller said that they had found a deceased woman in a rural residence near Smith, Alberta.
Upon their arrival at the scene, police located the deceased woman inside the house and were able to identify her as Chantelle Hole (25); a resident of the house.
Randy Potskin was charged and remanded into custody. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the Provincial Court in Slave Lake via CCTV.
The family of Chantelle Hole has asked that their privacy be respected at this time.
As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be made available.
Desmarais, Alberta – On the morning of Friday June 2, 2017 Desmarais RCMP were called to assist Emergency Services outside a residence in Desmarais.
Upon arrival at the residence, police found a deceased male, Dorium Yellowknee** (33) of Desmarais with injuries related to a homicide. Police learned an altercation took place at a separate residence during a house party in the early morning hours. The scene was secured while the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit – North (MCU) assumed carriage of the file and were assisted by the Forensic Identification Section - Edmonton (FIS).
An autopsy was conducted yesterday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton which determined that the manner of Dorium Yellowknee’s death was homicide.
On Saturday June 4, 2017, Cindy Savannah Nanemahoo** (19), of Desmarais was charged with second degree murder. She was remanded into custody and appeared today in Edmonton Provincial Court.
On Monday June 5, 2017, with the assistance from Edmonton Police Service, Collin Paul Noskiye** (32), of Desmarais was arrested and charged with second degree murder and assault with a weapon. He has been remanded into custody and appeared today in Edmonton Provincial Court.
The family of Dorium Yellowknee has asked that their privacy be respected at this time.
As the matter is now before the courts no further details will be provided.
Strathmore, Alberta - RCMP in Strathmore have laid charges following a firearms complaint that led to the Crowther Memorial Junior High School lock-down June 5.
Shortly before 1:00 pm June 5, Strathmore RCMP responded to a complaint that a man had brandished a handgun and pointed it at another person in the parking lot of the Strathmore Curling Club. This was witnessed and reported by students of the school which resulted in the lock-down procedures being implemented.
Strathmore RCMP members located the suspects a short time later and arrests of three males were made without incident. Two male youths, aged 15 and 16 have been charged with possession of a controlled substance and uttering threats. They have been released from custody.
The third male, 18-year-old Dawson Hoerdt from Strathmore has been charged with 8 criminal code offences:
-Uttering threats x 2
-Assault with a weapon
-Pointing a firearm
-Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
-Use of a firearm in the commission of a criminal offence
-Possession of a controlled substance
-Failing to comply with condition of an undertaking (not to possess firearms)
Hoerdt has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to make his first appearance in Strathmore Provincial Court on June 20, 2017.
Rocky Mountain House, Alberta - At approximately midnight on June 5, 2017, Rocky Mountain House RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver in a small sedan chasing another vehicle on the Sunchild First Nation. The complainant also indicated that the vehicle may have a suspect wanted on outstanding warrants for violent offences as a passenger in the pursuing vehicle.
RCMP members immediately patrolled the area and located a car matching the description and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle on the Sunchild First Nation. Instead of stopping, the vehicle fled from the RCMP narrowly missing one of the officers trying to stop it. Police attempted to catch up to the fleeing vehicle and lost sight of it after it turned into the O'Chiese First Nation.
Police ceased the pursuit and were patrolling the area south of where it was last seen when a passerby stated they had seen the suspect vehicle in the ditch north of their location. Evidently, the driver of the suspect vehicle had lost control, entered the ditch and rolled within minutes of the police originally losing sight of it. The driver had been thrown from the car and had become trapped under the vehicle when it came to rest back on its wheels. The male passengers fled on foot leaving the 24 year old female driver, a local resident, trapped underneath the car. Officers on scene and bystanders were able to lift the vehicle enough to remove the trapped driver and provide first aid while waiting for Emergency Medical Services. The driver was transported by EMS and then STARS ambulance to the hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The matter is ongoing and criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
The matter is ongoing and criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP have received a number of reports recently of criminals trying to extort victims who have reported the theft of their vehicles or other significant property on social media sites; RCMP in Red Deer recently investigated a significant fraud involving a time share in Mexico that also used this “assist to recover” ploy to defraud their victims.
In recent weeks, a number of victims who posted information online about property that was stolen from them have reported being contacted by unknown persons who claimed to be in possession of the property and requested payment for its safe return.
“This type of attempted extortion is a double blow to someone who has had their vehicle or other valuables stolen, and RCMP strongly advise victims not to send money,” says Corporal Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP. “Criminals are opportunistic, and you have no idea if they have your property or if they’ve just learned enough details about it online to sound convincing.”
The sharing of information on social media regarding stolen vehicles and other property has been of great help to police; citizens who visit those pages frequently recognize and report stolen vehicles, resulting in arrests, criminal charges and the return of stolen property to its rightful owners. The rise of these extortion tactics, however, is a reminder that criminals are looking at the same sites in search of potential victims.
“These extortion requests have sometimes been an offer to meet and exchange cash for the property. More often, the criminal requests an untraceable money transfer and promises to disclose the location of the vehicle once they get the money,” says Kay. “Either way, we advise citizens not to engage, and to report these extortion demands to police.”
Red Deer RCMP also recently saw the reappearance of a time share fraud they warned the public about last year that targets people who own time shares in Mexico – and this time, the scam also used the “assist to recover” ploy.
Time share scammers approach owners of time shares with promises that they have a buyer, or offers to help the seller find one. The scammers may claim to represent a legitimate business, and may have a second person call the victim, pretending to be a lawyer for that business. Victims are presented with legal-looking paperwork and asked for up-front fees to cover closing costs, taxes, maintenance and other fees.
The most recent Red Deer incident was reported to RCMP in May. The victims lost approximately $80,000 after the scammers victimized them initially, then had a different set of scammers follow up later, claiming they would help the victims recover their losses.
Unfortunately, the time share scam originates in Mexico, and once the victim’s money has been transferred out of the country, there is little RCMP can do to pursue the scammers.
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre advises sellers of time shares to be suspicious of any organization that:
- contacts you without an invitation, for example by cold calling
- asks you for any kind of up-front payment, for example a deposit or administration fee: a legitimate broker will not cold call you or charge an upfront fee
- says they have a buyer waiting to buy your timeshare
- asks you to send them your Ownership Certificate
- puts a lot of pressure on you to make a decision quickly
- asks for your credit card details but tells you they won’t take any payment
- asks for any personal information, for example your bank details or address
- has a 1-900 prefix – legitimate companies will have a 1-800 number
If you are thinking of using the services of a timeshare resale company, check the Better Business Bureau website at www.bbb.org for any complaints that may have been registered against the company. Do not do business with the company if there are grievances filed against it.
Search online to find out more about the company you’re dealing with. Timeshare owners who have previously been scammed will often post their experiences and warnings about scammers online.
The best protection from scammers is to learn how to resist being pushed into a decision regardless of how persuasive or aggressive the scammer may be. Arm yourself and the vulnerable people in your life by learning how to recognize and protect yourself from fraud: www.antifraudcentre.ca.
$75,000 in stolen property recovered near Vermillion
Fort Vermillion, Alberta – Fort Vermillion RCMP have recovered $75,000 worth of stolen property after executing a search warrant on a rural property off of Highway 58.
On June 1, 2017 Fort Vermillion RCMP investigated a break and enter complaint from a resident. Information obtained through the investigation lead members to have sufficient grounds for a search warrant on another property.
On June 5, 2017 Fort Vermillion RCMP executed the search warrant and made entry to the residence and searched the property. As a result of the search the following stolen property was recovered:
· 2 flat deck trailers
· A holiday trailer
· Ride-on lawn mower
· Electric stove
· Wood splitter
· A mower deck
· 4 industrial size water containers
· 9 firearms and a cross-bow
A 50 year old male from Fort Vermillion and 47 year old female from Hinton, were arrested on scene and will be facing several Criminal Code charges.
“The execution of this warrant will bring to a close two RCMP files, as the holiday trailer was stolen out of High Level and one of the flat decks was stolen out of Slave Lake”, said Fort Vermillion RCMP Cpl. Greg Beach.
On June , 2017 at approximately 2:20 P.M., Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP were advised that a vehicle had driven through the front doors at the Spruce Grove Public Library.
No one suffered any injuries. The incident is currently under investigation.
No one suffered any injuries. The incident is currently under investigation.
On June 8 the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) announced that former Alberta RCMP member Aaron Sayler was charged with the following:
· Fraud over $5,000, Sec. 380(1)(a) CC
· Obtaining by false pretense, Sec. 362(1) CC
· Uttering a forged document, Sec. 368(1)(a) CC
· Criminal harassment, Sec. 264. (1) CC
· Mischief, Sec. 430(1)(d) CC
· Mischief, Sec. 430(1)(a) CC)
The Director of Law Enforcement asked ASIRT to begin the investigation into Mr. Sayler on February 18, 2016 after allegations of theft and fraud. During this investigation further information was obtained of additional unrelated offences and a separate investigation commenced.
Mr. Sayler is no longer a police officer but at the time of the offences was a sworn member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police working in the Enoch/Spruce Grove/Stony Plain Detachment at the rank of constable.
Mr. Sayler had eight years and eleven months of RCMP service. From 2007 to 2011 he was posted to the Slave Lake Detachment and in 2012 was transferred to the Enoch/Spruce Grove/Stony Plain Detachment where he remained until he left the RCMP in 2016.
Mr. Sayler has been released on an undertaking with conditions to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on July 19, 2017.
Slave Lake man charged with assault
Jordan Reginald Auger is facing a total of 10 charges relating to the incident which include:
- Assault with a weapon,
- Uttering Threats,
- Forcible Confinement, and
- Fail to comply with Probation
BC man charged with trafficking
The driver identified, a BC resident was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Innisfail RCMP Members searched the vehicle and located 12.2 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of marihuana, 7 grams of hash, a scale, cell phone, and a total of $7000 in cash.
Illegal drug activities impact our communities; business, commerce, trade and family life. Personal safety and development, along with health care and professional services are regularly impacted.
Red Deer RCMP recent arrests include breaches and weapons
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP arrested a number of people this week who were found to be breaching various court-imposed conditions or who had failed to appear in court on earlier charges. Several people were arrested after public reports of suspicious men trying vehicle doors, and one man faces numerous charges after RCMP located him driving impaired with a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat.
June 1
Red Deer RCMP located and arrested 31 year old Matthew Douglas Bauer, who was wanted on warrants after failing to appear in court regarding an arrest in March where he was alleged to be attempting to sell a stolen truck. Bauer faces charges of possession of stolen property and three counts of failing to comply with conditions. He was remanded and appeared in court in Red Deer on June 6. He will make his next appearance on June 15.
June 2
At around 4 am on June 2 RCMP responded to a report of a male suspect trying vehicle doors in the Johnstone neighbourhood. Police responded and located the suspect nearby, at which time they determined that he was in possession of items stolen from an area vehicle.
26 year old Jared Lee Douville faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 334(b) – Theft from motor vehicle under $5,000
· Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with probation order
Douville made his first court appearance in Red Deer on June 5; he will appear again on June 19.
June 2
Shortly before 6 pm on June 2, RCMP responded to a report of a man walking through the Eastview neighbourhood swinging a machete. RCMP located the suspect, seized the machete, and took him into custody without incident.
31 year old Jessie Dodd faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 88(1) – Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
Dodd makes his first appearance in court in Red Deer on June 20.
June 2
Shortly before 7:30 pm on June 2, RCMP responded to a report of a theft at a north end business; the male suspect fled before police arrived but RCMP arrested the female suspect, who resisted arrest and attempted to flee police. She was taken into custody without injury to herself or to police officers.
36 year old Danielle Janet Ross faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 129(a) – Resist/ obstruct peace officer
· Criminal Code 334(b) – Theft under $5,000
· Criminal Code 145(5.1) – Fail to comply with conditions
Ross will appear in court in Red Deer on June 13.
June 3
Shortly after 6:30 am on June 3, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious man going through a vehicle in the Inglewood neighbourhood. RCMP arrested the suspect a short time later in possession of property that had been stolen from the vehicle.
A 20 year old faces charges for possession of stolen property under $5,000 and mischief; those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts and he will appear in court in Red Deer on July 26 at 8:30 am.
June 7
At 9 pm on June 7, RCMP on foot patrol in downtown Red Deer located a suspicious male in City Hall Park. RCMP located a number of items in the man’s possession that had been stolen from the Housewarmings store on Ross Street during a break and enter early the same morning. The 18 year old suspect was arrested and taken into custody without incident. Charges are pending but they have not yet been sworn before the courts.
June 7
Shortly before 2 am on June 8, RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance in progress at a residence in Normandeau, after a man was reported to be ringing the doorbell of the home persistently and banging on windows. RCMP attended immediately and located the suspect car nearby in an alley. Upon engaging with the male driver, RCMP entered into an impaired driving investigation. After the driver was arrested, RCMP located a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat; its serial number had been removed.
A 39 year old man faces approximately six firearms charges, impaired driving charges and a charge of mischief. Those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.
Didsbury, Alberta – The RCMP’s Federal Policing Section will be executing a search warrant on a rural property located east of Highway 2 and just north of Didsbury.
This notice is being disseminated to inform the public about the police presence in the area of interest and to confirm that there is no risk to the safety of the public.
Details pertaining to the actual search are not available at this time as the investigation in question is ongoing. New information will be disclosed by an updated media release.
ALERT - More than 150 grams of powder fentanyl was seized by ALERT in Edmonton. Two men were arrested and a warrant has been issued for a third suspect.
ALERT Edmonton’s organized crime and gang team seized 152 grams of powder fentanyl worth an estimated $60,000. ALERT alleges that the suspects sold the fentanyl powder under the guise of being heroin.
“We believe these dealers knowingly sold fentanyl powder and put lives at risk. This is just another example of organized crime attempting to prey on people’s addictions and jeopardize lives for the sake of lining their own wallets,” said Staff. Sgt. Pierre Blais, ALERT.
The three-month investigation concluded with search warrants taking place on June 1, 2017. A home in the Calder neighbourhood was searched as well as a vehicle. The fentanyl powder was found in the vehicle.
Dale Martin, 38, is charged with trafficking fentanyl (x 7), possession for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of proceeds of crime (x 2).
Francois Muhire, 25, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of proceeds of crime, and breach of recognizance (x 5).
A warrant has been issued for Miles Sherwood, 33, on charges of trafficking (x 2), conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possession of proceeds of crime.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miles Sherwood is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.