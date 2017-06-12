Alberta RCMP reports to June 12, 2017

|Red Deer armed robbery suspect
Pincher Creek RCMP summary to June 11
Red Deer RCMP investigate series of linked armed robberies
Red Deer RCMP look for Quentin Strawberry on warrants
5 charged with stolen property offences in Olds
Duo charged with multiple offences
Peace Regional RCMP announce charges in homicide
Theft of two SUV’s from Rocky View County
Suspected arson at abandoned Okotoks house
Rollover results in spilled oil near Boyle
Calgary RCMP INSET charge man for uttering threats
Lac La Biche RCMP charge four after drive by shooting
Didsbury RCMP execute search warrant for weapons offences
Head on collision near Boyle
Armed robbery in Airdrie
Grande Prairie Rural RCMP evacuate campers
Road safety is a shared responsibility
Pincher Creek RCMP summary to June 11
Rollover results in spilled oil near Boyle
Calgary RCMP INSET charge man for uttering threats
Calgary, Alberta – On June 6, 2017, the RCMP’s “K” Division Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (K-INSET) in Calgary received information pertaining to threats that were made via a phone message against the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness of Canada.
K-INSET investigators were able to identify the caller from the message and additional investigation enabled police to locate the male suspect in Airdrie, who was taken into custody without incident on Thursday June 8, 2017.
Sebastien Taylor** (48), of Calgary, Alberta was charged with one count of uttering threats contrary to section 264.1 of the Criminal Code and was remanded into custody. Mr. Taylor is scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on Monday June 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
K-INSET worked collaboratively during the course of this investigation with members from the Calgary Police Service.
As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be made available.
Lac La Biche RCMP charge four after drive by shooting
Lac La Biche, Alberta – On June 8, 2017 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Lac La Biche RCMP responded to a shots fired complaint at a residence in Lac La Biche. A suspect vehicle fled the area and was not immediately located. A separate vehicle was found to have damage from what was believed to be caused by a discharged firearm.
At 3:30 a.m., a break and enter was reported at a residence in Heart Lake. Two suspects matching the description from the shots fired complaint entered a home and pointed a firearm at occupants of the residence and then fled the area in a vehicle.
A short time later police located the suspect vehicle. Four people were arrested in a nearby residence without incident and taken into custody and are now facing multiple charges in relation to both incidents.
Josh Ladouceur**, a 27-year-old from Heart Lake was charged with multiple firearms offences and was released on $5000.00 no cash bail with court conditions. He will be appearing in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on June 12, 2017.
Cole Boucher**, a 24-year-old from Lac La Biche was charged with multiple firearms offences, and breach of conditions offences. He has been remanded into custody. He will be appearing in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on June 12, 2017 via CCTV.
Brooklynne Desjarlais**, a 21-year-old from Cold Lake was charged with multiple firearms offences and released on $2000.00 no cash bail with court conditions. She will be appearing in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on June 12, 2017.
A 17-year-old youth who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act has been charged with the same related firearms offences. The youth has been released with court conditions and will be appearing in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on June 12, 2017.
Police believe these acts were not random and there is no further risk to public safety.
As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be made available.
Didsbury RCMP execute search warrant for weapons offences
Didsbury, Alberta - Didsbury RCMP and the RCMP Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on a residence in the Town of Didsbury on Thursday June 8th. An extensive search was conducted and evidence gathered to support a number of charges.
Didsbury RCMP have charged 34-year-old Cory Delvin Freeborn with 11 criminal code offences including assault, forcible confinement, and several weapons offences. Freeborn has been remanded in custody and is schedule to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on June 12th.
Glenda Freeborn of Didsbury was also charged with forcible confinement. She was released on a Promise to Appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on July 10, 2017.
63-year-old Wharton Norman Carnochan of Didsbury was also charged with obstructing a peace officer and dangerous driving. He was released on a Promise to Appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on July 10, 2017.
Boyle, Alberta – On June 10, 2017 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Boyle RCMP responded to a head on collision involving two vehicles on Highway 831, 5kms south of Boyle. A semi water truck was heading southbound when it collided head on with a northbound E-350 Van that had crossed the centre line of the highway. The van then veered into a ditch after the collision.
The lone occupant of the van, a 26-year-old male from Edmonton required extrication before being transported via STARS to an Edmonton hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The lone occupant of the semi water truck, a 74-year-old male from Boyle suffered minor injuries and was released from the scene.
All possible contributing factors related to this collision are being considered. An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and the investigation continues.
Airdrie, Alberta- Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for information to help identify a male responsible for the armed robbery of cash from the Co-op Wine Spirits Beer Store on Main Street South in Airdrie.
On Sunday, June 11, 2017 at approximately 9:50 pm, a lone male entered the Co-op Wine Spirits Beer Store. The male was wearing a medical face mask over his face and stated that he had a gun but, no weapons were witnessed by the cashier. The male demanded cash from the cashier and then fled from the store on foot. The employees inside the store were not injured.
RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Forensic Identification Services were called in to assist with the investigation.
Male suspect is described as:
· Caucasian male wearing a medical face mask
· Approximately 50 years old, 5’8” tall, and average build
· Wearing a light-coloured long sleeved button up shirt, black cap with white symbol, and dark jeans
Grande Prairie Rural RCMP evacuate campers
Grande Prairie, Alberta - On June 10, 2017 at approximately 12:06 pm Grande Prairie RCMP received a call to assist with the evacuation of campers in the McLeod Flats area due to the rising river.
Grande Prairie Rural RCMP as well as the County Enhanced RCMP assisted with the evacuation. Police observed several camping trailers wheel high in the rising river. All persons were accounted for in the immediate area. During the evacuation two people became stranded on a small island formed by the rising river. STARS was contacted to assist and was able to successfully rescue both individuals.
The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the week of June 5 - 11, 2017 . Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify the man who committed two armed robberies at knifepoint over the weekend and has been linked to a third robbery last week.
RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery shortly after 3 pm on June 10 in which the suspect entered the Mac’s store on Ironside Street and produced a knife, demanding cash. RCMP then responded to another report of an armed robbery shortly before 2 am on June 12 at the Express 24 Foodmart at 7141 50 Avenue, in which the suspect robbed the cashier of cash and cigarettes at knifepoint.
RCMP believe the two robberies were committed by the same suspect who robbed the north side Running on Empty at knifepoint in the early morning hours of June 8. No one was injured in these robberies. Police Dog Services were called in on all three robberies but were unable to locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as:
· Caucasian
· Early 20s
· 5’6” tall
· Approximately 160 lbs
· Blue eyes
· Shaved head with dark stubble
For the three robberies, the suspect has variously worn a black hoodie with a “Hammer Down” logo, a white hoodie with a grey design, plaid shorts and blue jeans, and unlaced footwear (work boots and skate shoes); he has used a dark-coloured bandana to cover his face.
If you recognize this suspect or have information about these investigations, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are searching for 35 year old Quentin Lee Strawberry, who is wanted on warrants for armed robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement. Red Deer RCMP have been working diligently to locate Strawberry and are asking for public assistance to locate him; RCMP believe he is in the Red Deer area.
Quentin Strawberry is described as:
· Aboriginal
· 5’10” tall
· 240 lbs
· Shaved or partially shaved head, short brown hair
· Brown eyes
Citizens are advised not to approach Strawberry if he is seen; instead, please contact Red Deer RCMP immediately at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
On Monday, June 5, 2017 at approximately midnight, Airdrie Rural RCMP received a call from the public reporting an erratic driver on Highway #2 travelling northbound near Airdrie. The vehicle was reportedly driving very slowly, changing speeds, not using signal lights, as well as swerving. The vehicle was quickly located and stopped by RCMP. The driver of the vehicle was wanted on warrants out of Calgary. The driver was subsequently arrested and searched and was found to be in possession of Heroin. The passenger was also arrested and found to be in possession of Heroin. The vehicle was then searched and found to contain numerous items believed to be stolen. Methamphetamine was also located inside the vehicle.
44 year old Satinder Singh of Calgary is charged with:
· 5 counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
· Possession of Methamphetamine
· Possession of Heroin
· 3 counts of Failing to Comply with Probation Order
37 year old Amarjit Singh Sanghera is charged with:
· Possession of Heroin
· Failing to Comply with Probation Order
The Airdrie Rural RCMP would like to thank the concerned public for taking the time to report erratic driving to Police.
Peace River, Alberta – Peace Regional RCMP and the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit, have arrested and charged four people in relation to the murder of Lawrence Robert Butt** (20), whose remains were found in a burned out holiday trailer on May 17, 2017 in the area near kilometer 20 on Reno Road East (Township Road 810), approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Peace River.
Although the investigation is ongoing, the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit – North (MCU) and Peace Regional RCMP Detachment would like to confirm that the following individuals have been charged in this matter:
1) Blake Murphy (30) of Grande Prairie is charged with one count of First Degree Murder and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Peace River today;
2) Kyle Timothy Dudbroy-Clement (24) of Peace River is charged with Accessory after the Fact to Murder and Indignity to a Body. He is to appear in provincial court in Peace River on Monday, June 26, 2017.
3) Bonnie Lynne Casselton(31) of Peace River is charged with Indignity to a Body AND Accessory after the Fact to Murder. She will appear in provincial court in Peace River on June 26, 2017.
4) Lucas Lloyd Lundstrom (30) of Peace River is charged with Accessory after the Fact to Murder and Indignity to a Body. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Peace River on June 26, 2017.
Lawrence Robert Butt had lived in of Peace River and was also known as Lawrence Villeneuve. He was 20 years of age at the time of his death.
Additional details will not be provided at this time by the RCMP given that the investigation is ongoing, however, should new information become available an updated media release will be issued.
Total calls for service - 55
Domestic assault - 2
Break and Enter (commercial) - 3
Fraud / Forgery - 2
Uttering Threats - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 1
Theft of motor vehicle - 1
Theft under $5000 – 4
Impaired Driving – 2
Drugs - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 3
Driving complaints general) – 10
MV Collisions - 5
Liquor offences - 3
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 1
False Alarms - 1
911 calls (invalid) - 2
Animal calls - 2
Municipal Bylaws (barking dogs / noise / OHV) - 1
Prisoners held - 3
Theft of two SUV’s from Rocky View County
Rocky View County, Alberta - Airdrie Rural RCMP are asking the public for information to help identify a female suspect involved in the theft of an SUV from a rural property located on Range Road 285 in Rocky View County.
On Friday, June 9, 2017, at approximately 8:00 am, a red truck entered a rural property in Rocky View County. The occupants of the red truck then stole a white Range Rover from the property which contained the victim’s purse. The victim’s credit card was later used to purchase items at a 7-11 store in Calgary. A female suspect was observed on video surveillance using the stolen credit card.
It is also believed that this female may have information with regards to the theft of a Honda Pilot on June 10, 2017 from Panorama Road.
Female suspect is described as:
· Caucasian
· Approximately 30 years old, average height and build
· Wearing a blue windbreaker coat, black cap with Hurley logo, white tank, and black sunglasses
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable Mohamed Maiga at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Suspected arson at abandoned Okotoks house
Okotoks, AB - On June 11, 2017 at approximately 5:00 am, Okotoks RCMP learned of a residential fire near 80th Street and Dunbow Rd in the MD of Foothills. The Foothills Municipal Fire Department and Turner Valley Fire Department responded to the call and found the residence fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and no other buildings on the property were damaged. The residence was not occupied at the time of the fire. No one was reported injured. The investigation into the cause of the fire is on-going.
