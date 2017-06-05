Alberta RCMP reports to June 5, 2017

Pincher Creek RCMP summary to June 4, 2017
Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the week of May 29 – June 4, 2017 . Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.
Total calls for service – 73
Sexual assault - 1
Assaults – 1
Break and Enter (commercial) - 2
Fraud / Forgery - 2
Mischief (vandalism) - 2
Theft under $5000 – 2
Impaired Driving – 1
Disturbing the Peace - 4
Driving complaints general) – 3
MV Collisions - 2
Liquor offences - 10
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 4
Assistance to General Public (general) - 6
Assistance to other agencies - 3
False Alarms - 2
911 calls (invalid) - 3
Animal calls - 3
Prisoners held – 11
Child drowns in Delacour
Delacour, Alberta – It is with heavy hearts that the Airdrie Rural RCMP inform the public that the 3 year old boy located drowning in Delcaour has passed away.
At approximately 6:30pm on June 1, 2017, Airdrie Rural RCMP responded to a 911 call reporting that a 3 year old boy was in medical distress. He had been located unconscious in an above ground swimming pool. A family member pulled the little boy out of the water, sought assistance, and called 9-11. He was flown to the Alberta Children's Hospital by STARS helicopter. On June 5, 2017, the young boy succumbed to his injuries and passed away with family at his side.
"A tragic accident like this hits home for everyone," said Airdrie Detachment Commander, Sgt. Kimberley Pasloske. "Our hearts go out to the family and entire community at this time of need".
Red Deer, Alberta – Lab results from Health Canada have confirmed that drugs seized in Red Deer in March were a mixture of Carfentanil, fentanyl and caffeine, making this the first known seizure of the deadly opioid Carfentanil in the Red Deer area. The drugs were seized during a joint investigation by Red Deer RCMP and ALERT that led to search warrants at two Red Deer residences on March 8.
|Equipment required for police officers to handle Carfentanil safely
“Carfentanil is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl – its only legal use is to sedate large animals such as elephants,” says Corporal Robert Schultz of the Red Deer RCMP. “Because of its lethal level of potency, there is virtually no way, even in a controlled laboratory setting, to safely cut and dilute Carfentanil for use in the illicit drug trade. Drug users in Red Deer should be alarmed to knowCarfentanil is in the hands of dealers who are almost certainly mixing it with other drugs or substituting it entirely.”
|Carfentanil sample
Fentanyl and Carfentanil are inexpensive when compared to drugs such as cocaine and heroin, which is incentive for drug dealers to mix or substitute it in order to increase their profit margins. And that means people who think they’re buying cocaine or heroin may be getting fentanyl or Carfentanil instead. Nationally, RCMP have noted alarming increases in fatal overdoses linked to the consumption of fentanyl-related products.
“Drug dealers don’t care about your health – they’re looking for the biggest profit and they’re working in a system that is run by organized crime,” says Schultz. “Are these really the people you want to trust your life with?”
Naloxone can be used to treat exposure to Carfentanil along with first aid protocols; however, a much greater dosage of Naloxone is required than for fentanyl overdoses.
For more information about the RCMP’s work to combat the illicit trade in Carfentanil and fentanyl click here.
Redcliff RCMP, in conjunction with South-Eastern Alberta Search and Rescue, Medicine Hat Fire Services and Cypress County Fire Services are postponing the search for the missing male who went into the South Saskatchewan River on the evening of May 31, 2017.
Currently, the river has risen significantly since the search began, and that is showing a higher flow on the river combined with large amounts of sediment in the water. This makes searching and recovery efforts extremely dangerous for search teams.
The family of the missing man is extremely appreciative of the efforts put forth by all of the people working on the river and wish to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time. In particular, they wish to thank “Search and Rescue, the RCMP, the Fire Department, Victim Services from Medicine Hat and Redcliff, the Red Cross, Days Inn, all Civilian Volunteers and Kelly Fischer for going above and beyond to help search for our son”.
Emergency Services would also like to thank members of the public for their thoughts for everyone involved, especially the family.
It is important to emphasize that this search is not finished, and that further efforts will be made once environmental conditions improve along the river to enable a safer search.
On June 3, 2017, Okotoks RCMP and the Okotoks Fire Department were called to a fire inside an abandoned house at 165 McRae Street in Okotoks, Alberta. There was minor damage to the abandoned house and no other buildings were affected. No one was reported injured. The fire is believed to have been deliberately set.
Okotoks RCMP is requesting assistance from anyone who may have information about this crime. Anyone with information regarding is asked to call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Vehicle crash leads to house fire in Stony Plain
Stony Plain Alberta – On June 3, 2017, at approximately 2:30 AM theStony Plain/Spruce Grove/ Enoch RCMP received a reported a vehicle that crashed into a house and caught on fire in the area of Oatway Drive, in Stony Plain. The fire quickly spread to the house. No one was in the residence at the time.
The three occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.
Police are continuing their investigation in to cause/factors leading to the crash.
Fatal MVC near Brooks
Several head of cattle that had been in the trailer at the time of the collision had to be euthanised at the scene. The name of the deceased is not being released and the investigation is ongoing, however, alcohol and road conditions do not appear to be factors in the collision.
Beiseker, Alberta - On June 1, 2017 at 11:15 P.M. the Beiseker RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 72 at the intersection with Township Road 264. The collision involves a semi tractor trailer and an unknown passenger vehicle. The collision resulted in the vehicles catching fire. The RCMP can confirm that the second vehicle involved in the collision has been identified as a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with one occupant: the driver.
The police investigation has determined that the pickup truck was travelling north on Range Road 264 and failed to stop at a stop sign before it collided with the westbound semi-trailer truck on Highway 72.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 20 year old man from Rockyview County, died on the scene of the collision. Next of kin have been notified and the name of the deceased will not be released.
The driver of the semi-trailer truck was not seriously injured.
Alberta RCMP officer receives award for outstanding service to the community
Edmonton, Alta.–On May 26, 2017, Corporal Kimberly Mueller of the Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP was awarded the prestigious IODE RCMP Community Service Award for her continued commitment to serving Aboriginal and Metis communities across Alberta.
Corporal Mueller has worked tirelessly on behalf of her community, both on and off duty, developing partnerships, helping communities access funding and creating programs for youth. In 2004, she created the Alberta Aboriginal Youth Achievement Awards (AAYAA). The award program celebrates the many accomplishments of Métis, First Nations and Inuit youth from across Alberta. AAYAA encourages excellence and creates positive roles models for young people throughout the province. Through her hard work and dedication, Corporal Mueller has left a lasting impact in the communities where she has served.
IODE Canada is a national women’s charitable organization founded in 1900. IODE Canada empowers like-minded women to work together to improve the quality of life for those in need. Each year, IODE Canada awards a member, unit or detachment of the RCMP to recognize the exemplary public service they provide to their community beyond their official duties. The recipient is chosen by the Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Edson RCMP investigate deceased man found in structure fire
Edson, Alberta – On Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at approximately 5:43 a.m., Edson RCMP responded to a report of two vehicles and a house trailer on fire in the rural area north of Edson. After the fire department extinguished the fires they found human remains inside the residence.
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit (MCU), in cooperation with members from the Edson RCMP Detachment and the provincial Fire Investigator, have determined that the death of the adult male was non-criminal and that foul play is not suspected regarding the cause of the fires. No one else was harmed in the fire and there is no risk to the public. Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this investigation.
The name of the deceased person is not being released by the RCMP given that the death was deemed not to be the result of criminal activities nor suspicious in nature.
Calgary youth coach arrested for child pornography offences
ALERT - ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit has charged a 42-year-old Calgary man with child pornography offences. The suspect is involved in coaching youth sports, specifically minor soccer.
Brent Bulycz was arrested by the Calgary-based Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit on June 1, 2017 and charged with possessing, accessing, and making child pornography available. Bulycz is a coach with McKenzie United Soccer Club and previously coached other youth sports in Calgary.
While the investigation and charges are related to online offences, ICE is encouraging anyone with information about this case to come forward and contact police or cybertip.ca.
The investigation dates back to August 2016 when ICE received two separate referrals from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that pertained to a Calgary suspect uploading child pornography to the internet. A search warrant was executed at his south Calgary residence on June 1, where a number of electronic devices were seized for further forensic examination.
Bulycz was released on a number of court imposed conditions, including conditions that prohibit his involvement with youth coaching and any contact with children under the age of 18.
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP have wrapped up an intensive multi-pronged property crime campaign over four days last month that resulted in 13 arrests, 33 Criminal Code charges and the execution of 21 warrants.
Between March 31 and April 1, Red Deer RCMP carried out a targeted operation that focused intensive resources on crime hot spots, prolific property crime offenders, outstanding warrants and stolen vehicles. For those four days and nights, teams from the Community Response Unit, Traffic and general duty watches conducted surveillance, conditions checks and intensive patrols at hot spots in industrial areas and addresses known to police as being linked to criminality. The campaign wrapped up with four high-visibility checkstops at key locations throughout the city.
RCMP were looking for stolen vehicles and license plates, vehicles attempting to avoid police checkstops, offenders wanted on outstanding warrants and those not complying with court-imposed conditions; this concentrated series of efforts was supported by the Alberta RCMP helicopter.
“Campaigns like this are just one part of Red Deer RCMP’s daily approach, which is to reduce property crime and apply constant pressure to those individuals who are responsible for most of that crime,” says Inspector Gerald Grobmeier of the Red Deer RCMP. “We’re in the hot spots and we’re conducting conditions checks on prolific offenders every day, and our message is clear: if you continue to break the law, we’re sending you back to jail. We would, however, prefer to work with these individuals and help them address the root causes for their crimes and keep them out of the justice system.”
This targeted policing is part of the Red Deer RCMP crime reduction strategy, Project Pinpoint. Since the inception of Project Pinpoint, break and enters have decreased when compared to the same time frame the year before: between March 17 and April 4, 2017, there were 75 break and enters, compared to 103 during the same time period in 2016. Break and enters also decreased in April and May as compared to the first months of 2017, from 99 to 75.
· 2017-03-17 to 2017-04-04 = 75 occurrences
· 2016-03-17 to 2016-04-04 = 103 occurrences
· Prior to Project: 2017-02-27 to 2017-03-16 = 99 occurrences
“Parallel to our targeted focus on property crime, RCMP have also seen an increase in public reporting of suspicious or criminal activity, and that’s helping police tremendously,” says Grobmeier. “We can’t be everywhere, but when citizens report a suspicious or stolen vehicle, RCMP are responding, and we’re making a lot of arrests as a result of those reports.”
Strathmore RCMP respond to firearms complaint
Shortly before 1:00 pm on 2017-06-05 the Strathmore RCMP responded to a firearms complaint originating in the parking lot of the Strathmore Curling Club on Brent Boulevard in Strathmore. The complaint came from students and staff of Crowther Memorial Junior High. Police attended immediately and Crowther Memorial Junior High School went into lock down procedures. The RCMP were able to identify the suspect from witness statements. A short time later Strathmore RCMP were able to locate the suspect and made three arrests of individuals believed related to this incident. Crowther Memorial Junior High School was immediately notified after the arrest and the lock down procedures were removed.
Red Deer, Alberta – A number of recent arrests of note in Red Deer RCMP were thanks to reports from the public, who called in suspicious vehicles and activity, sightings of stolen vehicles, and several break and enters in progress. A number of the suspects were wanted on outstanding warrants, and several were arrested after foot chases or after being tracked and located by Police Dog Services. Red Deer RCMP thank the public for their continued vigilance in reporting criminal activity.
May 26
At around 5:30 pm on May 26 RCMP located a stolen truck after the owner saw a suspect driving it in Red Deer and then parking in a hotel parking lot. RCMP responded and arrested the suspect as he attempted to hide from police in a hotel room. The Dodge Dakota had been stolen that morning out of Alix. During the course of the arrest, RCMP located a firearm hidden in the toilet of the hotel room and what is believed to be methamphetamine.
37 year old Dwayne Jeffrey Jamieson faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of stolen property over $5,000
· Criminal Code 91(2) – Unauthorized possession of firearm
· Criminal Code 117.01(1) – Possession of weapon while prohibited from possession
· Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with probation order (not possess firearm)
· CDSA 4(1) – Possession of Schedule I substance X 2
Jamieson was remanded and made his first court appearance in Red Deer on May 29; he will appear again on June 12.
May 26
At 10:30 pm on May 26, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a south Red Deer parking lot. On arrival, police located a woman who was found to be in breach of court-imposed conditions and who attempted to evade arrest by giving police a false name.
28 year old Julene Marie Lattery faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 129(a) – Resist/ obstruct peace officer
· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with conditions X 2
Lattery appeared in court in Red Deer on May 29 and was sentenced at that time on these charges.
May 27
Shortly after 3 pm on May 27, RCMP responded to a report of a male suspect carrying a hatchet and walking through a residential yard on Michener Drive, allegedly threatening the resident’s dog and the resident when confronted. RCMP arrested the suspect without incident and no one was injured.
30 year old Justin Eric Arnault faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 264.1(1)(c) – Uttering threats X 2
· Criminal Code 88(1) – Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
· Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with probation order X 2
Arnault was remanded and will appear in court in Red Deer on June 7.
May 28
Shortly after 8 am on May 28, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Kentwood neighbourhood. On arrival, RCMP located a male suspect at a parked car that had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on May 25. The male suspect attempted to flee police on foot but was arrested after a brief foot chase. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant for breaching his probation.
24 year old Kyle Thomas Hart faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of stolen property over $5,000
· Criminal Code 129(a) – Resist/ obstruct peace officer
· Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with probation order
Hart was remanded and made his first court appearance in Red Deer on May 29; he will appear again on June 12 at 9:30 am.
May 31
Shortly before 11 am on May 31, RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at an apartment building in the Highland Green neighbourhood. Police searched the area and located the suspect nearby. On arrest, RCMP determined that the suspect was wanted on three outstanding warrants for possession of stolen property, possession of break-in instruments and failing to comply with conditions.
28 year old Travis William Kowalchuk faces the following charge in addition to his outstanding warrants:
· Criminal Code 348(1)(a) – Breaking and entering with intent
Kowalchuk was remanded and makes his first court appearance in Red Deer on June 1 at 9:30 am.
May 31
At 5 pm on May 31, RCMP responded to a report of a theft in progress after a resident at a rural property off C & E trail interrupted a suspect in the process of attempting to steal an ATV from the resident’s garage. The suspect fled on foot when he was confronted; RCMP responded immediately with Police Dog Services, who tracked the suspect to a nearby wooded area where he was hiding.
A 22 year old man faces charges for breaking and entering with intent and theft of other motor vehicle; those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts. The suspect will make his first appearance in court in Red Deer on June 1.
