Alberta Whitewater Association receives grant from Alberta Government

Chris Davis -
|AWA ED Chuck Lee, MLA Pat Stier
On June 2 Alberta Whitewater Association (AWA) Executive Director Chuck Lee received a $11,835 Government of Alberta cheque from Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier. The money will go towards the purchase a special events trailer. "Every couple of weeks, the association is rolling to a new venue across the province," said Lee, explaining that a number of these locations are in a remote areas, often with no cooking facilities, and the trailer will help with that. The AWA is a non-profit society that acts as Alberta's governing organization for recreational and competitive canoe and kayak paddling.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.