Sunday, June 11, 2017

Alberta Whitewater Association receives grant from Alberta Government

AWA ED Chuck Lee, MLA Pat Stier
Chris Davis - On June 2 Alberta Whitewater Association (AWA) Executive Director Chuck Lee received a $11,835 Government of Alberta cheque from Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier.  The money will go towards the purchase a special events trailer.  "Every couple of weeks, the association is rolling to a new venue across the province,"  said Lee, explaining that a number of these locations are in a remote areas, often with no cooking facilities, and the trailer will help with that.  The AWA is a non-profit society that acts as Alberta's governing organization for recreational and competitive canoe and kayak paddling.

