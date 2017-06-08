Apply for hay cutting permits until June 15 through MD of Pincher Creek

ATTENTION LANDOWNERS
PERMITS FOR HAY CUTTING
MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF
PINCHER CREEK NO.9
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 is accepting written applications to hay on Local Roads only, within the Municipality.
Adjacent landowners have until June 15th 2017 to apply. Applications from other property owners within the M.D. will be considered after June 15th, 2017. Applications may be picked up at the MD office at 1037 Herron Avenue Monday to Friday from 8:00am to 4:30pm or available on-line at www.mdpinchercreek.ab.ca. If you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact the office at 403-627-3130.
Box 279
PINCHER CREEK, AB T0K 1W0