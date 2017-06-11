Boredom Busters Summer Camp

Who? Kids ages 5-11
When? Tuesdays and Fridays from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
What? Swimming, crafts, games, sports & more!
Fee: $25/child/day
Additional child(ren): $20/day
Camp Dates:
July 11th and 14th
July 18th and 21st
July 25th and 28th
August 1st and 4th
August 8th and 11th
August 15th and 18th
August 22nd and 25th
For registration and information contact Kiera at the Town Recreation Office at 403-627-4322.
